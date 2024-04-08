Accelerators, incubators and innovation programs





DUBLIN, April 8, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — The company profile for “Barclays Plc – Digital Transformation Strategy” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Barclays' fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategy, innovation program, technology initiatives, estimated ICT budget and major ICT contracts.

Barclays Experimentation Hub is a business and technology sandbox-as-a-service that enables business units around the world to quickly test and evaluate third-party vendor solutions while influencing the industry through collaborative events and hackathons. It also provides a platform for giving.

Since 2022, the Experimentation Hub has enabled Barclays to explore new technologies such as generative AI, while bringing together industry experts across topics such as digital currencies to explore the application and business benefits of key innovations in technology and fintech. Now you can explore. The experiment is also helping the Barclays team respond to the rapidly changing landscape within its ESG technology and will continue to support Barclays' climate goals through 2024.

Founded in April 2018, Barclays UK Ventures focuses on establishing partnerships with and acquiring equity in fintech companies. This department is committed to identifying, nurturing, and scaling new ideas in response to customer needs. Through this division, the bank aims to build a dedicated team of technologists, developers and entrepreneurs. The main technologies the division will focus on include artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robo-advice.

Barclays has been investing in emerging technologies for many years to improve efficiency, product delivery and streamline operations. The company was able to better reach its customers through initiatives such as moving to the cloud, leveraging digital channels and solutions, and automating redundant tasks. Barclays has launched Plan & Invest, a digital investment service that provides customers with personalized investment solutions.

Barclays has embarked on a digital transformation journey by leveraging PSD2 and open banking regulation to offer customers innovative products and services from secure and regulated third-party providers. By leveraging APIs, the bank provides fintech startups with access to customers' financial information to develop new digital services that are easy to use and frictionless across various touchpoints.

Barclays is committed to strengthening its AI expertise to deliver better products and enhance business processes. The company has been actively leveraging AI in key areas such as payments, fraud detection and prevention, and customer onboarding. Transactional and customer data is increasingly used to generate meaningful insights and deliver personalized products. The bank employs technologies such as predictive analytics for risk modeling, natural language processing for voice recognition and authentication, and AI detection tools to prevent fraud and monitor unauthorized access to sensitive information. .

Barclays has invested in building a digital infrastructure to improve its operations and reach customers. As part of an enterprise-wide digitization strategy, the bank moved its Barclays iPortal from traditional physical infrastructure to the cloud for resiliency and operational efficiency. Similarly, we are investing in blockchain to enable digital smart contracts and increase transaction transparency and traceability.

