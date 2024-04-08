Google's spectacular animation announces total solar eclipse on April 8: How to watch





A mesmerizing animation on Google heralded the long-awaited total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, as astronomical enthusiasts around the world eagerly await this rare cosmic event. When a user types “solar eclipse” into a search engine, an attractive pop-up depicting a solar eclipse appears on the screen before the search results appear.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon is positioned precisely between the Earth and the sun, temporarily blocking sunlight. Anticipation for the spectacle is palpable among some 32 million people in 15 U.S. states, and the eclipse is poised to sweep into Canada within 30 minutes.

An additional 150 million people living within 200 miles of orbit will witness this celestial phenomenon, spanning a total orbit 185 kilometers long. Those outside this range can still get a glimpse of the phenomenon through partial solar eclipses and live webcasts provided by NASA.

Ahead of this rare event, communities across the United States planned festivals, viewing parties, and even mass weddings along the path of the total solar eclipse. Many schools within this orbit will be closed that day or have students leave school early to facilitate viewing of the eclipse. Seizing this moment, several airlines are promoting special flights that will pass beneath the eclipse, with Delta Air Lines planning two dedicated flights along the path of totality.

As excitement builds, residents across the southern and central United States are hoping for clear skies, but expect rain clouds could dampen the spectacle. In particular, the next total solar eclipse, which will be observable in significant areas of North America, is not expected until 2044.

In a parallel effort, NASA plans to launch three sounding rockets to study changes caused by sudden darkness in the ionosphere, a key atmospheric layer essential for long-range wireless communications. At the same time, India's space probe Aditya L1, part of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)'s maiden solar mission, is in position to observe the Sun during the eclipse. This mission aims to improve our understanding of the Sun's chromosphere and corona.

The solar eclipse, commonly referred to as 'Surya Grahan', has great significance for astronomers and science enthusiasts. This year's total solar eclipse is expected to be particularly attractive, featuring longer duration, darker skies and increased solar activity, according to a report from Sciencenews.org.

According to a NASA report, a solar eclipse will have a longer duration and a wider path range, potentially witnessing an increase in solar activity, and if it occurs, observers could witness a coronal mass ejection. It is said that there is a possibility.

Published: April 8, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

