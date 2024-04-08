



As the world's eyes turn to the annual sports and entertainment spectacle, the Super Bowl, the pressure to deliver a perfect broadcast is definitely on the rise. For real-time graphics and animation company Silver Spoon, his live broadcast of the 2024 Super Bowl on CBS and Nickelodeon is an unprecedented project that redefines the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of augmented reality and live broadcasts. provided an opportunity. At the heart of this effort was Stage Precision, whose state-of-the-art SP tracking and control solution played a pivotal role in coordinating several broadcast firsts at this year's show.

“The scale and complexity of the Super Bowl required a bulletproof solution that could seamlessly integrate multiple broadcasts and platforms,” said Matthew Housel, Director of Technology at Silver Spoon. SP's tracking solutions have emerged as a cornerstone of our operations, providing the accuracy and reliability we need to realize our vision.

One of the visions was to bring the Super Bowl to younger viewers through the first-ever simulcast of the event on broadcast channel Nickelodeon. The simulcast will feature over three hours of live AR coverage recreating the action of the Super Bowl game from the world of SpongeBob Bikini Bottom in an alternate reality. Alongside Nickelodeon's broadcasts, Silver Spoon handles all AR content and operations for both his CBS Studio shows at the Bellagio and game broadcasts on CBS, using a total of 36 of his Unreal Engine servers and his Utilized an on-site crew of 32 people. This includes AR-enhanced touchdown celebrations and mixed reality scorecard billboards across several Las Vegas landmarks.

We installed 15 tracking cameras across three shows,” Housel details. “Bringing SP in-house was essential to streamline our operations and ensure seamless integration across all platforms.” Integration is key to managing such a complex project. The goal was to develop a backend system, a single server infrastructure that could manage a variety of cameras and broadcasts. “SP has allowed us to consolidate our infrastructure onto one server, reducing backups across all shows and consolidating our engineering team,” Houstle explains. “Their software not only made it easy to track cameras, but also seamlessly managed server failover.”

Stage Precision co-founder and solutions director Axel Lambrecht worked closely with the Silver Spoon team to bring their vision to life. “Axel and his team exceeded our expectations,” continues Huessl. “Their expertise and dedication helped us build a great system that is customized to be as comprehensive as possible.”

By running all camera tracking data through SP's unified backend, Silver Spoon was able to create an innovative server failover system. This not only increased visibility across the workflow, but also reduced costs. Without SP, Houstle explains, he would need a backup server for each main camera rendering engine, which would be costly for a show of this size. We wanted to avoid this extra cost, so we built a system that incorporated his 50% backup idea into the project. SP allowed us to set up camera switching logic, allowing him to instantly switch between cameras and servers with a single button press. In case of failure.

Camera alignment posed unique challenges, especially for the hero shot of the stadium. SP's camera calibration capabilities and tools streamline this process, allowing for quick and accurate calibration. By integrating numerous custom APIs, Silver Spoon can now use its entire toolkit of technologies while providing control, visibility, and failover within a single source of truth within the SP. .

For the Super Bowl, Pixotope adopted SPnet, an openly available protocol that allows real-time object-based data streams to seamlessly connect within SP, allowing control of multiple instances with just a few clicks. Now it's easier.

“We have peace of mind knowing that SP's technology allows us to deliver a perfect broadcast to the world's largest audience,” acknowledges Dan Pack, Managing Director of Silver Spoon. Products like Stage Precision have leveled up our industry operations and given us complete confidence in delivering highly conceptual productions live on the biggest stages.

The visibility and control afforded by SP has been another key to Super Bowl success. SP gives you complete visibility into diagnostics across your production environment, allowing you to quickly identify and resolve issues quickly. If something goes wrong, we want to be able to tell the client where the problem is and how long it will take to resolve it. With SP, you can also do this.

