



StartUp Westport announced that ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro will be honored as the first-ever Innovator of the Year Award recipient on Tuesday, April 30th at the Westport Library.

The StartUp Westport Innovator of the Year Award recognizes a member of the greater Westport community whose work exemplifies the ability to leverage opportunities, forward-looking ideas, and technology to shape the future to improve the lives of others. Awarded annually to members.

ESPN sports personality Mike Greenberg, who hosts the daily morning show “The Get Up,” the NFL Draft, and his own ESPN radio show, will interview Jimmy Pitaro about his accomplishments during the ceremony. .

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Westport Library.

We could not be more excited to present Jimmy with this award, which recognizes his outstanding contributions to the Westport community and beyond. Every day, ESPN brings joy and excitement into the homes of hundreds of millions of people around the world. Jimmy's dynamic leadership and groundbreaking initiatives make him a worthy recipient of this honor, said Cliff Hisalin, President of Startup His Westport.

Pitaro, chairman of ESPN and a key figure in the Walt Disney Company, led ESPN to new heights with strategic advances and innovative concepts. During his tenure, ESPN's digital and social presence has grown significantly and he has focused on expanding its audience. Pitaro's visionary leadership has positioned ESPN for continued growth and future success.

The April 30 event will showcase ESPN's accomplishments under Pitaro, including securing rights deals with major organizations including the NFL, NCAA and NHL. Launched ESPN+l to drive ratings success with flagship programs such as SportsCenter, First Take, and Get Up. His commitment to innovation, diverse storytelling, and community engagement has earned him numerous industry awards at ESPN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportsvideo.org/2024/04/08/espn-chairman-jimmy-pitaro-to-receive-tech-innovation-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos