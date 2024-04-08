Google tones down message boards after employee feud over Gaza war





For nearly 14 years, an online bulletin board called Memegen has served as a virtual water fountain for Google employees.

Memegen is a place where employees can give candid criticisms of their bosses, share gallows humor about layoffs, and joke about getting a note from their parents as an excuse to return to the office after the pandemic. It becomes.

But in recent months, Google executives saw employees ranting about the war in Gaza and made major changes to cool down the company's beloved message boards, according to documents reviewed by The New York Times. It is said that there is

One of the most important adjustments to Memegen is the removal of virtual thumbdown. Based on those votes, popular memes rise to the top of Memegen. Unpopular things quickly disappear from view. Another change is the removal of metrics that allow people to see how popular their memes have become.

Google said it made the change, which goes into effect later this year, based on feedback from employees that thumbs-down voting made employees feel bad and that metrics made message boards feel too competitive. But some employees said they feared the changes would censor their freedom of expression and turn Memegen from a real-time measure of employee sentiment into a boring corporate bulletin board.

The discussions on Google's message boards reflect long-simmering tensions between the company's opinionated employees and executives who seek to tame the company's sometimes freewheeling culture. More than 4,000 employees liked a recent post that summarizes why we protect our forums so much. Her 5 minutes he spends on Memegen before starting work is her best 2 hours of the day.

A Google spokesperson said in a statement that the team is sharing transparently with employees and experimenting with common industry practices similar to what other internal and external social platforms are doing. said.

Memegen was created in October 2010 by two Google engineers, Colin McMillen and Jonathan Feinberg. McMillen has since left Google. Its name stands for Meme He Generator because it not only displays memes (funny images with meaningful text) but also helps employees create or generate memes. Using their work username, employees can select or upload an image, type a message above it, post it, and wait for replies.

More than a decade ago, former Google partnership manager Christopher Fong recalled that during Google's all-hands meeting, known as TGIF, which was often held on a Thursday, He recalled that employees rushed to Memegen as executives spoke. . They provided live comments on whether they agreed or disagreed with the statement and formed an informal poll to vote by scrolling through company IDs. Even under current CEO Sundar Pichai, people are using forums to get real-time reactions.

Fung, who runs Xoogler, a community for former Google employees, said people wrote what they thought, but were embarrassed or afraid to say it.

Employees loved Memegen because it was a community hub that felt very Google. I also liked the executives who were sometimes roasted there. In his book How Google Works, co-authored with Jonathan Rosenberg, Eric Schmidt, the company's former chief executive officer, wrote that Memegen was trying to keep employees entertained while commenting harshly on the state of the company. wrote that it was a great success.

In the great tradition of Tom Lehrer and Jon Stewart, they write that Memegen is highly entertaining and able to cut to the heart of internal debates.

Over the years, the tone of employee chatter has become more rugged, reflecting changes in social media and broader society. The spat worsened last fall when officials began posting about the war in Gaza. Employees were difficult to locate because they engaged in lively discussions about the war and downvoted posts opposing it, according to two people familiar with the exchange who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. It is said that it became.

Internal moderators at both companies said in a February memo seen by the Times that they viewed the coordinated downvotes as a bullying tactic. They added that in the second half of 2023, there was a significant increase in complaints about content shared by employees. The company began efforts to remove scores and downvotes in February.

Once the changes are fully implemented, employees will still be able to post and comment using Memegen. As long as you don't attack individuals or use abusive language, making fun of a company or its policies is still within the rules.

But some employees are skeptical that Memegen will maintain its quirky personality. According to a recent post, with this change he says Memegen will disappear. Of course, that's the point. That post was liked by more than 8,000 employees.

The Memegen controversy has been a problem for the company before. In 2017, Google engineer James Damore wrote an internal memo criticizing the company's diversity policies. Employees used Memegen to criticize Damore and the memo, and the feud became public. Google ultimately fired Mr. Damore. He sued for discrimination, but dropped the case in 2020.

In 2018, one of Memegen's top posts was showered with confetti after the Times reported that Google paid former executive Andy Rubin, who was accused of sexual misconduct, a $90 million severance package. A GIF of a game show contestant having a great time was posted. The text said that the employee who had sexually harassed the employee had been caught.

In 2019, Google introduced community guidelines aimed at creating boundaries on internal message boards. The company emphasized the need to be respectful and refrain from vandalism, slander, or political behavior.

At the time, companies told employees that our primary responsibility was to do the work we were hired to do and not to spend our working hours discussing non-work topics. Ta.

In most cases, employees do not talk about war or other serious issues on Memegen. Jokes about working at Google are a perennial favorite, but more recently heartfelt message board tributes have struck a chord, like this one wishing Memegen a happy birthday. “You've made Google really special.”

