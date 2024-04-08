



Christopher George, president and general manager of Intel Federal, named Executive Mosaic's 2024 Wash 100 list of senior officials and executives who have shaped the federal contracting landscape over the past year.

Vote for George as your favorite GovCon leader as part of the 2024 Wash100 Popular Vote Contest. Voting closes on April 30th, so visit Wash100.com and cast your 10 votes now.

This marks George's debut in the most prestigious government contract award, which is in its historic 11th year. He is being recognized for his leadership and dedication to driving innovation across the organization by strengthening collaboration with internal and external partners.

The semiconductor industry is the backbone of American innovation as the federal government works to restore America's semiconductor dominance on the world stage. Chris George is driving this innovation as the new leader of Intel's federal business. His deep expertise in the semiconductor industry and familiarity with quantum are the assets Intel needs to leapfrog its U.S. competitors and stay ahead of the curve. Jim Garretson, CEO of Executive His Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award, said he is excited to welcome Chris George to his Wash100 ranks for the first time.

George, a 13-year veteran of the semiconductor industry, was appointed president and general manager of Intel Federal in January after serving as chief technology officer of the chipmaker's corporate strategy and venture group. In his previous role, he was responsible for driving the commercialization of Intel's research initiatives through business model development and contract negotiations.

He will also accelerate Intel's technology roadmap by partnering with the semiconductor company's venture capital arm, which invests in early-stage companies offering cloud-based applications, next-generation mobile devices, emerging technologies, and semiconductor manufacturing services. It was also evaluated.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger commented on George's recent appointment and said the first-time Wash100 honoree will drive innovation through engineering excellence in partnership with Intel's product, research and manufacturing organizations. He said he was planning a.

Gelsinger said his deep technology leadership, along with his passion for working closely with customers, makes him the ideal person to drive innovation and work with the U.S. government in deeper and more meaningful ways. .

George began his career in 2011 as a software engineer at a technology company based in Santa Clara, California. He held this position for more than three years, after which he became a market research analyst, overseeing a team of data scientists tasked with providing an advanced analytics platform.

George then joined the Office of the CEO, first as a strategic program manager and then as chief of staff.

He currently leads Intel Federal and continues to support government customers.

The company is one of 11 teams selected to begin work on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Next Generation Microelectronics Manufacturing Program. Under the Phase 0 award, Intel Federation will undertake fundamental research to support the development of a national center for the production of 3D heterogeneously integrated microsystems. NGMM is the backbone of DARPA's Electronics Revival Initiative, which aims to establish U.S. leadership in next-generation microelectronics research, development, and manufacturing.

Executive Mosaics would like to congratulate Christopher George and Intel Federated on their 2024 Wash100 Award.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://executivebiz.com/2024/04/intel-federals-christopher-george-debuts-on-2024-wash100-list-for-driving-tech-innovation-partnerships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos