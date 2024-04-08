Why you should download Google Maps offline before the solar eclipse





Today's total solar eclipse, the last in the continental United States until 2044, is expected to draw millions of tourists to the narrow visibility band that stretches across the country from Texas to Maine. As a result, local authorities have warned that people in the full infection chain may experience problems with phone service, especially in areas where large groups of people gather.

Not because of the eclipse, but simply because of the huge number of people gathered in one place.

If you observe the eclipse in a crowded location, such as during a music festival or sporting event, you may experience network interruptions that make it difficult to make phone calls or use the Internet. You know there is.

And without the internet, you might be in trouble, especially if you're visiting somewhere off the beaten path and don't know anything about the area. Without access to online maps, getting from one place to another can be impossible.

Therefore, you need to know how to download one or more maps in Google Maps so that any confusion does not affect your journey from point A to B. Here's what you need to know:

How to download Google Maps offline

First, it doesn't completely download all of Google Maps. Instead, you may want to download specific areas before your trip. This could be the city, county, area, etc. where you plan to spend time and may not have cell phone service.

To download Google Maps maps offline, open the Google Maps app on iOS or Android and tap your profile picture in the top right (you must be signed in to your Google Account to do this). In the menu that appears, tap Offline Maps > Choose Your Own Map.

You can download multiple Google Map areas offline.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Use your finger to position the map you want to download within the rectangular border. Move around the map using one finger and pinch with two fingers to zoom in or out. As you move around the map, you'll see how much storage space your downloads take up on your phone. If you are satisfied with the area, tap “Download”.

Note: Alternatively, enter a city or other region into Google Maps and see it in the pull-up window.[ダウンロード]You can also download maps offline by pressing a button, but this only works on iPhone.

You must be connected to Wi-Fi to download maps. To download via your mobile phone, go to the Offline Maps page, tap the gear icon in the top right, tap When to download offline maps, and select Over Wi-Fi or Mobile Network. Once the map is downloaded, you will be returned to the Offline Maps page and will see all your offline maps.

You can download maps up to 250 MB (which will appear on the selected map as approximately the same size as the state of Maine).

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Now you can use Google Maps only within the area you downloaded it to, even when you're offline. It doesn't take into account traffic conditions or other road issues, so it won't give you very accurate travel times or alternative route options, but it will give you a rough idea of ​​how long your trip will take. Directions for transit, biking, and walking are also not available offline. Route guidance by car only.

You'll know you're using offline maps when Google Maps displays a small cloud icon with lines in it.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

