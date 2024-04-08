CHIPS funding shortfalls continue to hinder scientific competitiveness





The bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act aimed to accelerate U.S. science and innovation so that it could compete globally and solve problems at home. His CHIPS multifaceted approach to science and technology extended far beyond semiconductors. Authorized long-term promotion of basic science and education, expanded the geography of place-based innovation, mandated a government-wide science strategy, and other moves.

However, looking at the fiscal year 2024 spending and fiscal responsibility law stringency for fiscal year 2025, it is clear that it will fall well short of CHIPS targets. Continued investment failures in the United States mean that competitors are struggling, with China pledging to increase investment by 10%, the EU rolling out new strategies for biotechnology and manufacturing, and the South Korean economy approaching a 5% R&D rate. This is happening at a time when we continue to increase investment in science.Investment concentration far exceeds that of the US

Lack of funding for research institutions

In total, CHIPS and Science authorized three research institutions to receive $26.8 billion in fiscal year 2024: the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Department of Energy's Office of Science (DOE SC), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). 28.8 billion in 2025, showing significant growth in both years. However, CHIPS agencies are increasingly underfunded, with the gap now exceeding $8 billion (see chart).

The table below provides more detailed agency funding data, including FY2023 and FY2024 expenditures, FY2025 CHIPS authorizations, and FY2025 requests.

The National Science Foundation is experiencing its largest gap between CHIPS goals and actual spending in FY2024, following significant funding cuts compared to previous years. This reduction is also the result of spenders bailing out NSF with more than $1 billion in additional spending in fiscal year 2023. Supports both NSF hub activities and the implementation of the Technology, Innovation and Partnership Directorate (TIP). Although this spending provided a welcome boost to NSF in his 2023 fiscal year, he was unable to replicate it in fiscal year 2024, and NSF received only a modest increase in base spending. As a result, the overall NSF year-over-year decline is more than $800 million, which likely means both core and TIP cuts (although Congress called for a fair approach, the exact allocation remains to be determined). It is determined). This also means his CHIPS shortfall will be $6.5 billion in both fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology also requires additional clarification. Similar to NSF, NIST received some additional spending for both programs and industrial innovation in FY 2023, but as seen in the table above, NIST also received some additional spending in FY 2023 and his We have been given a fairly large budget for fiscal year 2024. Earmark's presence in fiscal year 2024 would actually reduce funding for his core NIST laboratory programs by nearly $100 million, which covers a variety of activities in measurement science and emerging technology fields. I meant that.

The Department of Energy's Office of Science fared better than the other two offices in the omnibus with modest increases, but it still faces a $1.5 billion shortfall below the White House's requested CHIPS goal.

Please select missing account National Science Foundation

Core research. Excluding the newly created TIP Directorate, the purchasing power of NSF's core research activities in Biology, Computing, Engineering, Earth Sciences, Mathematics and Physical Sciences, and Social Sciences decreased by more than $300 million between FY2021 and FY2023. did. If the fiscal year 2024 funding reduction were distributed proportionately to each board, each board's purchasing power would have collectively decreased by more than $1 billion from fiscal year 2021 to the present, representing a reduction of more than 15%. This would put him $2.9 billion short of his CHIPS goal for fiscal year 2024, potentially reducing the number of research awards by hundreds.

STEM education. Although not as large as core research, NSF's STEM sector still lost more than 8% of its purchasing power starting in FY 2021 and remains under CHIPS targets even after a 15% year-over-year reduction in the FY 2024 omnibus. This is $1.3 billion lower than the previous year. The cuts will result in hundreds of fewer graduate student fellowships and other STEM support opportunities for him, not to mention a multi-million dollar shortfall in his CHIPS funding goal for programs like Cyber ​​Corps and Noyce Teacher Scholarships. It could mean that. The minibus allocated his $40 million to the National STEM Teacher Corps Pilot Program established at CHIPS, but implementation of this carve-out will pose challenges given funding cuts in other regions.

Hint program. Funding for fiscal year 2023 fell more than $800 million short of the CHIPS goal for the emerging technology sector, which was expected to grow rapidly but will instead have to address fiscal cuts. Several items established in CHIPS are underfunded or remain underfunded. For example, the NSF Entrepreneurship Fellowship has received only $10 million from recipients to date out of a total of $125 million approved, while the NSF Entrepreneurship Fellowship is a new initiative aimed at researching and scaling educational innovation. One Transformative Education Research and Translation Center has so far received no funding. Regional innovation engines are also underfunded (see below).

Department of Energy

Microelectronics Center. His fiscal year 2024 outlook for the Office of Science (SC) may not be as bleak as NSF's, but it also means that the SC could not benefit from his large one-time boost in fiscal year 2023. Yes, CHIPS priorities remain underfunded. Another notable initiative is DOE's Microelectronics Science Research Center, which is intended to be an interdisciplinary research and development network for next-generation science funded across the SC portfolio. CHIPS licensed these for $25 million per year per center.

division and fusion. Fusion energy was a key priority for CHIPS and Science, which in particular sought to expand milestone-based development to achieve a fusion pilot plant. However, even after the fiscal year 2024 budget, the fusion science program continues to face a shortfall of more than $200 million, with an energy shortage to strengthen the research network now called the Fusion Innovation Research Engine (FIRE) Center. The department's proposal remains underfunded. CHIPS and Science also aimed to expand nuclear research infrastructure at universities around the world, but the FY2024 omnibus did not provide funding for additional CHIPS-approved research reactors.

Clean energy innovation. CHIPS Title VI authorized a wide range of energy innovation initiatives, including clean energy business vouchers, incubators, entrepreneurial fellowships, regional energy innovation programs, and more. Although not all companies have received designated financing approvals, companies that have designated financing approvals generally have not yet received allocations for designated items.

NIST

In addition to the NIST Lab Program funding challenges discussed above that are critical to the competitiveness of emerging technologies, the NIST Manufacturing Program also continues to face shortfalls, with $192 million in the FY2024 omnibus budget and $192 million in the FY2025 budget. The request is for more than $500 million.

regional innovation

As envisioned when CHIPS was signed, three major place-based innovation and economic development programs, EDA's Regional Technology and Innovation Hub (Tech Hub), NSF's Regional Innovation Engine (Engine), and EDA 's Distressed Areas Recompetition Pilot Program (Recompete) will be transitioned. Similarly, in FY2025, we will only be planning and making selections for the implementation stage. However, recent budget announcements may require some implementation to be scaled back from originally planned, putting our ability to address the confluence of economic and industrial challenges we face at risk. are exposed to.

EDA Tech Hub. In October 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration announced the designation of 31 inaugural Tech Hubs and the recipients of 29 Tech Hub Strategic Development Grants from a pool of approximately 400 applicants. These 31 Tech Hubs designees were chosen for their potential to become global centers of innovation and job creation. Following the announcement, designees could apply to receive her $40 million to $70 million implementation grant in each of the approximately 5 to 10 designated Tech His hubs. Grants are expected to be announced in summer 2024.

Tech Hubs' fiscal year 2025 budget request includes $41 million in discretionary spending to fund additional grants to existing designees and to allow for additional Tech Hubs designates and strategic development grants. It includes $4 billion in mandatory spending over several years. CHIPS and Science authorized the hub for a total of $10 billion, but to date only 5% of this has been actually disbursed by the program. The fiscal year 2025 request brings total program funding up to 46% of the authorized amount.

Tech Hubs' ambitious goal is to restore the United States' position as a leader in critical technology development, but this ambition depends on supporting the quantity and quality of programs originally envisioned. . Failure to meet the funding expectations set in CHIPS will severely limit the ability of tech hubs to restore U.S. leadership.

NSF engine. In January 2024, NSF announced the first His NSF Engine Awards to 10 teams across the United States. Each NSF engine will receive an initial $15 million over the next two years and could receive up to $160 million each over the next 10 years.

In addition to the first 10 engine awards, applications for the NSF Engine Development Award will also be selected and will receive up to $1 million to support team building, partnership development, and other necessary steps toward future NSF engine proposals. Dollars are received. Initial investments in NSF's 10 award-winning regions are matched nearly two-to-one with commitments from local and state governments, other federal agencies, private industry, and philanthropy. NSF previously announced his 44 Development Award recipients in May 2023.

To strengthen the NSF Engine efforts, NSF also announced the Builder Platform in September 2023. This serves as a post-award model that provides resources, support, and engagement to award winners.

The fiscal year 2025 request level for the NSF Engine is $205 million to support up to 13 NSF Regional Innovation Engines. While this $205 million is a welcome addition, especially given the FY24 funding risks and uncertainties mentioned above, total funding to date is well below his CHIPS goal. It accounts for just over 6% of approved funds.

EDA recompetition. The EDA Recompetition Program, authorized by CHIPS and the Science Act for up to $1 billion, aims to allocate resources to economically disadvantaged areas and create good jobs. The program aims to revitalize long-neglected local communities by targeting areas where employment for prime-age people (25-54 years old) lags behind the national average, through significant and flexible investments. We aim to fill the gap.

Recompete received a budget of $200 million for its first competition in 2023. The contest received 565 entries, and the total amount requested exceeded his $6 billion mark. Of these applicants, 22 Phase 1 finalists were announced in December 2023.

Recompete finalists can apply for a Phase 2 funding opportunity notification and will be provided access to technical assistance support for their plans. In Phase 2, EDA will make approximately 4-8 implementation investments, with winning regions receiving an average of $20 million to $50 million.

In addition to the 22 finalists, Recompete Strategy Development Grant winners were also announced. These grants support strategic planning and capacity building for applying communities.

With the FY24 budget proposal canceled, Recompete's FY25 funding request is $41 million, bringing total funding to date to $241 million, or just over 24% of the authorized funding. becomes.

Congress will soon have an opportunity to correct these systemic shortfalls, as the fiscal year 2025 spending bill will soon be introduced. But November's election brings great uncertainty to an already difficult situation. If Congress is unable to muster the votes necessary to adequately fund CHIPS and science programs, U.S. competitiveness will continue to decline.

