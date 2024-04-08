Don't miss the perfect solar eclipse photo: Tips for taking photos now





Today's solar eclipse is a hot topic. On its way across North America later Monday, the total solar eclipse will hit parts of Mexico, a long diagonal stripe across the United States, and parts of eastern Canada. This would be quite the event, especially since the next total solar eclipse to hit North America won't occur until August 2044.

Nearly half of the U.S. population lives within 200 miles of the event, giving many people a chance to catch a glimpse and take photos.

Please note that if you look up during the eclipse, you must wear eclipse glasses. Although the sun is completely hidden behind the moon for a few minutes, the rest of the eclipse has the same negative effect on human vision as staring at the sun on any other day. Therefore, you need to make sure that your solar glasses protect your eyes while watching.

NASA's map shows the band of the United States that will see a total solar eclipse on April 8 this year.

Screenshot by NASA/CNET

If you're one of the crowd who points their smartphone or DSLR camera at the sun in hopes of capturing that last perfect image of the sun and sharing it on social media, you'll want to protect your camera and its lens as well. Sho. There will be a solar eclipse in the United States for the next 20 years.

Before you point your delicate and expensive device into a giant fireball in the sky, there are a few things you should know.

Take a photo of the solar eclipse with your smartphone

Because most people have smartphones, and many of them have very powerful cameras, so many eclipse photos are likely to be taken from a smartphone.

First of all, you need to get a solar filter. You don't need anything fancy. For just over $10, you can buy a small solar lens that you can physically hold in front of your phone's camera lens. In a pinch, you can use one of the lenses in your paper eclipse glasses to achieve the same effect.

Generally, your phone's automatic mode will handle most of the heavy lifting. Mobile phone manufacturers have spent countless hours adjusting their cameras to the right settings to take the best photos possible. If you want to take matters into your own hands, you can always switch to manual mode, but please take some time to familiarize yourself with these settings before the eclipse.

Other helpful tips:

Please turn off the flash. Once you're in totality, you're essentially taking photos at night, and flash becomes useless. Additionally, it may cause trouble to people around you. Zoom should only be used on phones with optical zoom lenses, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra or iPhone 15. Check your phone model to see if it has an optical zoom lens. Digital zoom reduces resolution and makes the image look blocky and unappealing. Most modern smartphones have a burst shot mode. The diamond ring, the crown jewel of solar eclipse photography, is only visible for a moment, and using Burst His Shot mode you have a better chance of capturing it than if you timed it yourself. Practice. Taking good photos of the sun isn't easy, and you don't want to spend all your time fiddling with your smartphone's camera settings. Google also recommends bringing a portable battery bank. Using the camera uses a lot of battery power and may require additional batteries.Take photos of the solar eclipse with a digital SLR

Many of the rules regarding smartphone photography also apply if you bring a DSLR or mirrorless camera to the event. The steps to get there are slightly different. You can use almost any solar filter on your smartphone, but on cameras you need one that fits on the end of your camera's lens barrel, as it's very difficult to hold the filter when taking pictures with a regular camera.

You might think you need a UV filter for solar photography. In reality, you will need an ND (neutral density filter). Just like eclipse glasses reduce the amount of light that enters your eyes, neutral density filters reduce the amount of light that enters your lenses. K&F Concepts has great products designed specifically for astrophotography.

The next factor is size. Filters come in a variety of sizes, and the size you need will depend on the lens you own. Check the lens barrel. Look for the ø symbol with a number next to it. That number is the required millimeter size.

If your lens doesn't have its measurements listed, you can find them on the box the lens came in or on the manufacturer's website. If you get the wrong size filter, it won't fit properly on your camera. ND filters can be quite expensive, so be sure to check before making the leap.

Once you have a solar filter, the same general tips apply to regular cameras. Practice shooting the sun the weekend before the eclipse so you can dial in your preferred settings. Use burst mode to capture your diamond ring, bring extra batteries, and make sure your equipment is in good working order before the event.

Camera owners may also consider bringing multiple lenses to take different types of photos. If you plan on shooting long exposures, or for stability in general, you should definitely bring a tripod. (Remote shutter release can also be helpful.) If you're comfortable with it, you can also shoot in RAW image format for great results after editing.

Can I take photos of a solar eclipse without a filter?

Human eyes can be damaged within seconds of staring into the sun. The same applies to eyes viewing the eclipse through an unprotected camera lens. The camera lens itself is a little more resilient. You may be able to take a photo of the sun every once in a while, but the longer and more often you point your camera at the sun, the more likely damage will occur.

This can happen in a number of ways, including damage to the lens, internals of the camera, and mounting hardware. A camera lens is essentially a fancy, expensive magnifying glass, and anyone who used a standard magnifying glass to focus the sun's rays as a child has no idea how dangerous things are on the other side of the sun's rays. already know.

You may be able to get away with photographing the sun occasionally with an unprotected camera without any damage, as long as you shoot quickly and don't shoot long exposures (and you're not looking directly at it yourself). However, considering that cameras, camera lenses, and smartphones are expensive, it is best to err on the side of caution and use a solar filter.

In addition to safety, solar filters also help you take more effective photos of the sun. Cameras, especially smartphone cameras, often cannot withstand very bright light like the sun. A solar filter reduces the brightness, allowing you to take clearer photos of the eclipse.

During brief moments of totality, you might consider removing your solar filter. You won't need it since everything will be dark, but it will be useful if you want to take good pictures of the corona. Be sure to turn back if you want to take photos as the eclipse fades.

Don't forget to actually see the eclipse Amy Kim/CNET

This is the last total solar eclipse visible in North America until 2044. Unless you plan on traveling to Russia in 2026 and Egypt in 2027, this is a once-in-a-generation event. Be sure to put down your camera at some point and enjoy the moment. Celestial events like this don't happen every day.

It's a special event for us here on Earth, but astronauts on the ISS have a total of three opportunities to see it.

If you live in the path of the solar eclipse, it's also a good idea to leave your pet indoors with the lights on and the shutters closed, as the transition from day to night can be stressful for animals. To do. Systems that run on solar power can also have a significant impact on solar power generation, so this should also be kept in mind.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/science/space/dont-miss-out-on-the-perfect-solar-eclipse-photo-tips-on-taking-pictures-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos