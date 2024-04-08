Maryland's innovation economy drives state growth





Kelly Schultz, Maryland Technology Council CEO

Written by Christy S. Halford

Photography: Maximilian Franz

Kelly Schultz is concerned. And rightfully so. Maryland's economy is slowing, with no growth since 2017, according to a report from the Maryland State Comptroller's Office. But there's no need to panic just yet. Schultz believes that nations can generate economic growth through innovation.

In a February op-ed in the Baltimore Banner, she wrote: “A recent report found that Maryland is among the top five most innovative states in the nation, driven by investment in industries such as life sciences and technology and the growth of its talent pool. ” These industries continue to be a promising engine for Maryland’s development, especially as the attention generated by technological developments such as artificial intelligence is bringing significant investment and buzz to the state. ”

Although inflation has slowed and the country has gotten over the hump of recession, Maryland's growth rate is less than 2%, Schultz said.

“From an economic development perspective, we need to be fully committed to the industries that generate the most revenue for our state: life sciences and technology. These industries provide well-paying jobs, many of which are unemployed. “It requires minimal training for those who do it. We need to show that we're adding resources to our existing assets to attract more companies,” says Schultz.

Growing the state's innovation economy

As CEO of the Maryland Technology Council (MTC), a statewide organization, Schultz is part of a group of leaders focused on growing the state's innovation economy.

The MTC expanded in 2017 through the merger of the Chesapeake Regional Technology Council and the Maryland State Technology Council, and was created to “create a more startup-friendly economic environment, compete for funding, and engage with legislators seeking to administer programs across the state.” We created one state-wide organization where people can communicate with each other. ” reported Technical.ly.

MTC's vision is to propel Maryland to become the nation's number one innovation economy in life sciences and technology. To this end, we support companies that drive innovation through advocacy, education, and workforce development.

Most recently, we have actively advocated for and supported two initiatives: Baltimore's designation as a federal technology hub and state and federal policies that help attract and retain business.

“We take a do-no-harm approach to policymaking. As partners in the growth of our state, it is important that we work with state and federal policymakers. We need to make sure we create an environment that is conducive to attracting startups and companies of scale,” Schultz said.

MTC's focus for the 2024 Maryland General Assembly includes the expansion of BioHub Maryland to accelerate the development of a highly skilled biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce to support the life sciences industry. Establish comprehensive online data privacy laws that are not overly burdensome. Monitor laws regarding AI integration to ensure regulations do not slow down innovation. It also includes incentives to help improve Maryland's economic competitiveness in the life sciences and technology sectors.

The Greater Baltimore Commission (GBC) recently announced that the Baltimore Tech Hub Consortium, made up of 38 regional leaders from the private, public, higher education, and nonprofit sectors, has submitted a Phase 2 application that, if approved, will It was announced that it would generate revenue of $70 million. Federal funds to advance technology commercialization, workforce development and training, capital growth, and company scaling in AI and biotechnology.

MTC has been and continues to be a supporting partner of the Baltimore Tech Hub.

“We provide letters of support and our members are actively involved in the Baltimore Tech Hub Consortium,” Schultz said. “Our BioHub Maryland program has workforce development solutions that could play a key role in implementing the Tech Hub plan.”

MTC's BioHub Maryland program is an entry-level training program for those seeking a career in the life sciences industry. It uses a biotechnology manufacturing curriculum licensed by MTC from the National Institute for Biological Processing Research and Training. The program is aimed at high school graduates, transitioners from the military, or those looking for a new career path and focuses on underserved communities.

According to the MTC, Maryland is home to 2,700 biotech and life sciences companies and federal laboratories, making it the third-largest biotech ecosystem in the country. The state estimates there are nearly 3,000 job openings in biotechnology and life sciences.

Tech Hub funding will allow MTC to expand this program. We currently train 20 to 30 people each year as pilots and will be able to provide approximately 1,000 jobs per year needed to meet the demand for commercialized products.

MTC 24/7 operation

To be sure, Schultz is not driving all of these programs and initiatives alone. She is proud of her amazing team of 12 people. Schultz said more than half of her team has been with the organization for more than eight years.

“We operate around the clock. My team is a networker, creating events and programs for our members and finding ways to bring new ideas to life,” says Schultz.

What started as a life sciences organization along the 270 Corridor is now a statewide organization and a state affiliate of TECNA (Technology Councils of North America), a coalition of more than 60 technology councils and industry associations across the United States and Canada. It is a technology-related organization.

As MTC expands its focus beyond life sciences to technologies such as new energy, agtech, and data centers, the team has intentionally worked to engage new individuals, organizations, and companies through the creation of new chapters: Baltimore area, Chesapeake area (Anne Arundel County) and Prince George's County area. Through a team effort, MTC membership has grown to more than 800 of his members.

Schultz says one of the greatest traits an entrepreneur can have is perseverance, especially for those looking to pitch to the government. Her empathy for entrepreneurs has spurred the development of programs and events that provide networking and learning opportunities to ease the timeline for winning a contract. She added that her team learned valuable lessons about establishing regional chapters, highlighting the differences in each region and the need for different types of support.

“Business in Baltimore is different than it is in Prince George's County, Harford County or Montgomery County,” she says.

“My team works with chapter members to create programs that are relevant to them. We are technology agnostic, so we have groups in the state with specialized technology that represent them. We can even support areas where we don’t have one.”

Each chapter has a steering committee comprised of founders, business leaders, and representatives from local nonprofits and higher education institutions. The Steering Committee will work with his MTC to establish its own regional vision and goals and create programs to support those goals and businesses in the region.

A lifelong career as a civil servant

Schultz is not new to statewide service. From 2011 until 2015, she represented Frederick in the Maryland House of Delegates. Prior to joining MTC, she served as Secretary of Labor and Secretary of Commerce under Governor Larry Hogan.

She was appointed Director of the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (DLLR) in 2015 during Governor Hogan's first term, managing approximately 2,000 employees and overseeing an annual budget of $375 million. . Under her leadership, Maryland's apprenticeship program has grown to its highest level since 2008, with more than 10,000 apprentices across the state and one of the top apprenticeship programs in the nation, according to her bio. Recognized nationally as one of her programs.

In 2018, following Governor Hogan's re-election, she was appointed Secretary of the Department of Commerce. Schultz was guided by the term she coined, “Thriving with Purpose.” It aims to impact people who otherwise would not have access to opportunities through economic development and attracting new businesses.

She is most proud of the work she led to provide financial support to small businesses during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Within a week of the state shutdown, Schultz and her team at the Department of Commerce created grants for small businesses. This is a first for the state.

“We didn't want to fail. It was scary to know that this could fail. We had never made these types of grants before. We knew they were essential to keeping ours open. We were the engine of economic development for our state, but we didn't know how long this would last or how bad it would get. [the pandemic] It will happen,” she shares.

He campaigned as a Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2022, but lost in the primary. Despite her loss, Schultz says her experience was one she enjoyed that made her a better person.

“We are all products of the choices we make, and when those choices are guided by integrity, we can be confident that what we did at the time was the right thing to do. I learned a lot and met some great people there, which gave me the ability to be seen as someone who is motivated to work on solutions,” says Schultz.

All of her experience makes her well-suited for the role of CEO of MTC. She understands how to navigate difficult conversations (which, in her words, can sometimes be flammable) and get to the final answer.

“Meeting in Annapolis is certainly easier, and it has allowed us to grow MTC's network and facilitate the conversations we need to address issues relevant to our members,” she says. .

dig deeper

In another life, Mr. Schultz would have practiced law instead of promoting policy and improving the state's economy. Her original plan in college was for her to earn a degree in political science and then her law degree.

When she finally earned her degree from Hood College in 2006, she was 36 years old. As she has widely shared, she dropped out of college at the age of 19 when she was pregnant with her first son. She worked as a server and bartender on the weekends, volunteered with the PTA and men's sports teams, and attended college.

“By the time I graduated college, my kids were also in college. I went to work for a defense contractor and then helped start a cybersecurity company. Now I'm going back to law school. “I don’t mean to,” she says.

Today, Schultz is a grandmother of two who loves gardening.

Whether she was testifying in Annapolis, meeting with high-tech companies across the state or spending time at home in Frederick, Schultz continued to lead with integrity, making every decision and moment a personal one for her grandchildren. Hi.

