Google's long-awaited Find My Device network launches today





Google has finally launched its long-awaited Find My Device network, which it teased at last year's I/O event. This technology leverages a crowdsourcing network of over 1 billion Android devices to help you find your lost gadget. The basic features are consistent with similar products from Apple and Tile. It is rolling out to his Android users in the US and Canada starting today, and will be released globally soon.

Once installed, you can use the app to find compatible Android smartphones and tablets. With this tool, your command will ring and your location will pop up on a map. This map data works even if the item is offline. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones appear on the map when they're turned off or have a completely dead battery. That sounds pretty convenient.

This technology isn't yet available in everyday products, but it's coming soon. Chipolo and Pebblebee's Bluetooth tracker tags will be integrated into the Find My Device app in May. This allows users to find everything, including car keys, wallets, purses, and, if possible, a wandering feline. Future tags are built specifically for networking.

Google

Pebblebee's products include tags, clips, and wallet slim cards. It will be in stores in late May or early June. Chipolo is creating versions of his One Point and Card Point trackers for Android devices, which are expected to arrive in May. Google says more trackers will be available later this year, including products from Motorola and eufy.

Google's Find My Device service also integrates with Nest smart home gadgets. If you lose something in your home, the Find My Device app will show you the item's location in association with your existing Nest devices. This helps provide an easy reference point to retrieve them.

Finally, there's a nifty feature that lets you share the location of your items with others, allowing friends and family to keep an eye on your valuable possessions. Google says this will make it easier for people to divide and conquer if something becomes scarce.

The new Find My Device tracking technology works on devices running Android 9 or later. This OS came out in his 2018 year, which means that a huge number of people will have access to this service. For compatible products other than Android devices and Bluetooth tags, the company says a future software update will enable integration with all types of headphones from JBL and Sony.

Of course, there are the usual privacy concerns with this kind of thing. According to an article in The Verge, Google says users can opt out of the service via a web portal if they feel uncomfortable. The technology has reportedly been ready for some time, but Google delayed development until Apple implemented tracking protection features in iOS to address stalking concerns. To this end, the two companies last year announced a partnership to develop industry standards to combat the misuse of tracking devices. Apple has applied the latest protections against stalking to iOS 17.5, which is still in beta.

This article contains affiliate links. If you click on such links and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/googles-long-awaited-find-my-device-network-launches-today-160014930.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos