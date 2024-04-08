Innovation in Europe: Explore the EIT Awards winners





The European Institute for Innovation and Technology (EIT) celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and social achievements of innovators. The EIT Awards inspires a new generation of entrepreneurs across Europe by highlighting breakthrough innovations and the teams behind them.

The EIT Awards will also showcase how the EIT Community, Europe's largest innovation ecosystem, supports the development of entrepreneurial skills, products and services that address Europe's biggest challenges.

The winners of the 2024 EIT Awards were announced at the EIT Summit in Brussels, highlighting the achievements of the most innovative projects within the EIT community in three categories representing the driving forces of European entrepreneurship: Ta.

The Change Maker Award focuses on leaders within the EIT community's education and skills development programs whose activities and achievements have the potential to have a significant impact on society. Recognizes teams of innovators who have developed services Venture Prize Recognizes startups with the greatest potential to impact the public by addressing major social challenges.

Expert judges selected three winners in each category, with first place receiving cash prizes of 50,000, second place receiving cash prizes of 20,000, and third place receiving cash prizes of 10,000.

A fourth category, the Public Award, was also awarded to the best innovations chosen directly by the public.

Tech.eu interviewed the four winners to find out about the science behind their innovations, the challenges of bringing them to market, and the support provided by the EIT community.

Mohamed Elamir (EIT Rawmaterials) is an EIT Changemaker Award winner and co-founder of Woamy, which is developing biodegradable, plastic-free biofoams for protective packaging to replace harmful foam plastics.

Dr. Andreas Bittner from HiQ-CARB, a team that produces sustainable and resource-efficient nanomaterials for high-performance batteries, is the award winner of HiQ-CARB. These materials enable faster charging for electric vehicles, longer battery life for mobile phones, and improved safety and longevity for battery-powered devices.

Altris AB's Christer Bergquist (EIT InnoEnergy) won the EIT Innovation Team Award for Sodium Ion Batteries. This battery enables high-performance batteries to accelerate the energy transition without increasing costs for the environment or customers.

Enline's Manuel Lemos (EIT InnoEnergy) received the EIT Venture Award for his Vegetation and Landslide Forecasting Program. The company develops technologies such as dynamic line rating and digital twins to help utilities get more out of their existing infrastructure.

