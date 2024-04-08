Google brings Gemini to Android Studio for coding assistance





Google continues to roll out Gemini across a variety of products today as it announced that Android Studio bots will be upgraded to Gemini Pro.

During the Google IO developer event in May 2023, the company first announced Studio Bot powered by the PaLM-2 foundation model. The company is rolling out Gemini in over 180 countries with his Android Studio Jellyfish version.

In February, Google also updated the base model of its Bard chatbot from PaLM-2 to Gemini Pro.

Similar to the Studio bot, the new Gemini bot resides within the IDE (Integrated Development Environment) and allows developers to ask coding-related questions.

The company said developers should notice improved answer quality in code completion, debugging, finding related resources, and creating documentation.

Google said that for privacy reasons, users must log in and explicitly enable the use of Gemini. Furthermore, the chatbot's responses primarily depend on the conversation history and context provided by the developer.

According to the company, users can easily access Gemini API starter templates through Android Studio to add AI-powered generation functionality to their apps.

Google is determined to compete with tools like GitHub Copilot with a variety of developer products. Last year, we introduced the PaLM-2-based Codey assistant to answer questions about programming and Google Cloud services.

