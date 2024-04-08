Cooperation in Bangladesh aims to boost mango exports | Virginia Tech News





In Bangladesh, mango is the king of all fruits and the national tree of the South Asian country. It's not just locals who enjoy the sweet, juicy, enticing, and complex flavors.

In 2022, the country exported 791 tonnes of mangoes, nearly three times as much as the previous year. However, despite being the world's seventh largest producer of the prized stone fruit, Bangladesh's share of the global mango market remains low. The main reason for this is that farmers do not consistently follow Good Agricultural Practices (GAP). These safe food practices are a prerequisite for exporting mangoes to international markets and ensure that fruits and vegetables are produced, packed, handled and stored to minimize quarantine risks.

Virginia Tech experts are tackling this challenge head-on, partnering with Bangladeshi fruit exporters to help spread these practices more widely and help the country realize its export potential. Masu.

Bangladesh is a center for mango production and has many attractive varieties, says Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Integrated Pest Management (IPM Innovations, part of the Virginia Tech International Center for Research and Education). said Muni Muniappan, Director of the Institute (also known as the Lab). development. Pest problems with quarantine implications limit the export of these great varieties. Our company works with Bangladeshi farmers to train them on the implementation of his GAP guidelines to meet sanitary and phytosanitary standards and export this product worldwide.

The initiative is part of the broader Feed the Future Bangladesh Integrated Pest Management initiative, which focuses on providing local farmers and exporters with the tools and knowledge they need to meet international standards. ing. The program focuses on implementing good agricultural practices at all stages of mango cultivation and handling by fostering partnerships between Bangladeshi agricultural organizations and private sector stakeholders.

Protect plants and support farmers

Since 1993, the International Center for Research, Education and Development has served as the home of the IPM Innovation Lab. This is a program funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) that works to protect plants from pests and ultimately provide food to the world quickly. Population growth. Since its founding, the IPM Innovation Lab has generated more than $2 billion in economic benefits for developing countries, more than 35 times USAID's initial investment.

Muniappan, a scientist specializing in integrated pest management, tropical entomology, and biological control of pests and weeds, has led the IPM Innovation Lab since 2006. He said his main objective was to reduce farmers' dependence on highly toxic chemical pesticides. A safe agricultural alternative.

Virginia Tech's influence in Bangladesh extends far beyond the mango industry. Muniappan and his team have over the years produced and used Trichoderma, a beneficial fungus to control soil-borne fungal pathogens, and grafted it onto resistant tomato and eggplant seedlings in several South Asian countries. We have developed and introduced innovative technologies. Rootstock for overcoming bacterial wilt.

In 2014, the USAID mission in Bangladesh expanded the scope of the program to include, for the first time, the development and implementation of integrated pest management methods for mango. This expansion led to the creation of the Feed the Future Bangladesh Integrated Pest Management Activity in 2021.

Virginia Tech has established an office in the capital, Dhaka, to address recently introduced pests and diseases, provide pesticide safety education, review pesticide and plant quarantine regulations, and improve the region's ability to address plant threats. We hired a local team of nine people to build it.

Collaborative innovation in agriculture

The Feed the Future Bangladesh Integrated Pest Management Activity collaborated with two private fruit exporters to support the implementation of good agricultural practices in Bangladesh. The Virginia Tech-led team organized capacity-building training on managing quarantine pests, diseases, and weeds already present in Bangladesh, such as fruit flies, as well as pests from neighboring countries that have not yet reached Bangladesh.

The fruits of this effort are already beginning to show, with several Bangladeshi mango exporters, including M/S Sonargoan International, receiving GAP certification, an important step towards expanding their international footprint. These achievements underpin broader efforts to improve agricultural standards in Bangladesh and secure a more prosperous future for farmers.

Guru Ghosh, Vice President, Outreach and International Affairs, said that at the heart of this success story is the impact of knowledge transfer and international cooperation. By bridging Bangladeshi expertise with the research acumen of Dr. Muni Muniappan and the IPM Innovation Lab, this initiative is setting new benchmarks for agricultural excellence and export competitiveness. This is an example of how Virginia Tech can act as a force for positive change around the world by applying local solutions on a global scale and global solutions on a local scale.

