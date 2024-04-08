Chevron Studio program aims to move technology from the lab to the market | News





In creating the Chevron Studio program, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and Chevron Technologies Ventures (CTV) collaborated to turn challenges into opportunities.

“We have long-standing collaborations with several national laboratories and universities,” said Gautam Fans, strategic relationship manager at CTV. A lot of science is coming out of these labs, but the challenge is scaling up and commercializing it. This program aims to fill that gap. CTV also has extensive experience working with innovation ecosystems that support entrepreneurs, incubators, and startups. So we asked ourselves: Ask yourself how can you create a program that is a win-win for all stakeholders: the labs where the science is developed, the entrepreneurs who advance these nascent technologies, and the industry partners who scale them? Did. The answer is Chevron Studio.

Babur Ozden, founder of Aquanta, takes a selfie with colleagues working on methane detection in the background.Photos from Aquanta

Managed by the NRELs Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IEC), Chevron Studio helps entrepreneurs scale up intellectual property (IP) from national labs and universities by supporting them through various stages of scale-up. I invite you. The program, which will begin in 2022, consists of three phases: discovery, scale-up and field trials, aimed at accelerating the technology to market.

According to Fans, there are very few programs that cover the entire innovation cycle. We wanted to go beyond the traditional incubator and accelerator stage. The Chevron Studio program supports companies from the lab to the market.

CTV came to NREL because of the institute's strength in scaling up technology. Chevron Studio is part of IEC's long line of successful startup and technical assistance programs, including the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2), Shell GameChanger Accelerator Powered by NREL (GCxN), Energy I-Corps, and West Gate.

We felt NREL could further strengthen this idea and take it to the next level, Fans said.

The first of Chevron Studios' three phases is called the Discovery Phase. This program matches entrepreneurs with interested technologies at national laboratories or universities. The entrepreneur then works with the inventor to evaluate the intellectual property and develop a business plan. Their goal is to understand both the technology and its market potential and determine what is needed to scale the technology. This process lasts approximately three months, and at the end of the phase, a steering committee comprised of experts from both CTV and NREL selects which entrepreneurs will move forward based on their business plans.

When Chevron Studio selects entrepreneurs, they participate in the program as individuals. According to his manager Steven Yackel, the first step in the Chevron Studio program is to analyze the intellectual property and determine how a company can be built around it. Phase 2 is when you start scaling up and building a technology-focused company.

Phase two, the scale-up phase, lasts up to 24 months as entrepreneurs hone their skills by evaluating cutting-edge technologies, de-risking, and developing business acumen. At the end of the phase, the company plans to develop a scaled-up prototype to demonstrate the value and business proposition of the technology. Entrepreneurs re-present their technical knowledge, business plans, growth potential, etc., and after being evaluated, they proceed to the final phase.

Phase 3 is a field trial phase in which the company will design and operate a minimal commercial-sized technology in an industrial setting.

Chevron Studio supports startups through three phases through seed funding, networking, and technical assistance. Currently in the 3rd group, each entrepreneur follows his timeline custom for his IP. A total of 11 entrepreneurs participated in the discovery phase, of which 3 entrepreneurs proceeded to the scale-up phase and founded their companies.

A team of entrepreneurs and investors has reached the field trial stage where they implement and test their technology in a real-world environment.

Babur Ozden, founder of Aquanta, the first company to reach Phase 3, said: “We are using optical gas imaging to quickly and accurately detect methane in hundreds of billions of components around the world. “We're pioneering a unique category of software that does that.” Methane cannot be seen in the normal visual spectrum and can only be detected with special equipment and software.

These side-by-side images show the differences between existing cameras and NetxteN, with the image on the right showing the red methane detected by NetxteN.Photos from Aquanta

A software app called NetxteN, an Aquantas product, can be installed on a smartphone, tablet, or laptop to automate discovery. This could improve methane detection by making it more convenient for those trying to detect methane leaks in the field and find the source of the leak. Currently, detection requires human intervention and interpretation. This means that 60% of breaches go undetected and one-third of detections are unreliable.

Once methane leaks, it cannot be removed from the atmosphere. Never catch it. Ozden said methane must be kept in the pipes. Our technology aims to enhance the global optical gas imaging ecosystem of hardware and services to be more effective and efficient in methane detection.

The core innovation of Aquantus technology was invented by Marcus Martinez at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.

At the end of the Chevron Studio program, the company's products will be commercially available in the marketplace, Ozden said. I always like being first because there's a learning curve and it's a competitive advantage. Start with some hypotheses, test them on early champions, and collectively discover things.

CTV is funding and supporting Chevron Studio participants, but like other startups, the companies are expected to raise additional funding outside of the program.

Chevron is committed to addressing this issue over the long term, Fans said. We want to make sure you can withstand the rigors of the startup process. Rather than handing you a blank check, we will help you cross that “valley of death” by working with you and supporting you through this journey.

Learn more about the Chevron Studio program here.

