Google's new update brings iPhone's unique features to Android phones





Apple's ingenious Find My feature has been around for several years, helping users find misplaced iPhones, iPads, and AirTags, for example. Today, Google announced its own version, “Find My Device.” What will happen next?

Google's new Find My Device app is now available.

Google

Similar to Find My for Apple devices, Find My Device works with a huge number of Android devices. When a phone, tablet, or other item is marked as lost, Bluetooth sends a silent signal to passing Android devices, telling the owner where the device is. Apple does this, but with Apple devices.

Here's how Google announced this new service today. Today, the all-new Find My Device is rolling out to Android devices around the world, starting in the US and Canada. Find My Device leverages a new crowdsourced network of over 1 billion Android devices to help you quickly and securely find misplaced Android devices and household items.

Google has been preparing for some time and is believed to have been waiting for certain changes to be made to Apple's AirTags. iOS 17.5 is currently available with details here.

Initially, it will work on Android smartphones and tablets running Android 9 or later. Since this operating software was first launched in 2018, there are a large number of compatible devices, and Google's number exceeds 1 billion.

Finding a device is smart enough, but with some hardware Google goes even further. Thanks to special Pixel hardware, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro owners can find their devices even when they're turned off or the battery is dead. Apple also has this feature.

Soon, in May to be exact, Bluetooth trackers will work with Find My Device, and some devices will actually come in two versions. This feature also works with other brand products such as Chipolo and Pebblebee.

Other parts of Find My Device mirror Apple features, such as finding nearby items with on-screen guidance. However, there may be features that Apple doesn't have.

For example, if the item is at home, you can find it using a Nest device in your home. You can also share items with friends and family, so your roommate can help you find your lost house keys, for example. That's a really cool feature.

You can find it all with the new Find My Device app in the Google Play Store.

