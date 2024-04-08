See NASA's initial lunar buggy concept expected to be on the moon by 2030 | Smart News





Intuitive Machines' Moon RACER LTV Artist Concept Intuitive Machines / NASA

NASA plans to return astronauts to the Moon by the end of 2026 as part of the Artemis Campaign multi-phase mission, which aims to establish long-term research on the moon and prepare for future exploration of Mars. And by 2030, astronauts will cruise the moon on a new set of wheels, the agency announced last week.

Three private U.S. companies, Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost, and Venturi Astrolab, have been selected by NASA to advance preliminary concepts for the upcoming Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) Artemis mission. They will have the next 12 months to design the rover and develop a transportation plan based on a feasibility task order from NASA, after which only one will be selected to move on to actual development. . He could get a 15-year contract worth up to $4.6 billion.

NASA Chief Exploration Scientist Jacob Breacher said in a press conference last week that LTV is a true spacecraft. There is no path to where it will go. Its mobility will fundamentally change the way we view the Moon. ”

NASA Artemis Lunar Terrain Vehicle (NASA Official Trailer)

The three companies had already submitted designs that could meet NASA's basic requirements: travel at 9.3 miles per hour and cover at least 12 miles, or eight hours, on a single charge. The final design must support two fully qualified astronauts, be able to operate both manually and without anyone in the driver's seat, and allow NASA to conduct remote testing and exploration operations in the absence of astronauts. need to be able to lead.

Importantly, LTV needs to be durable. Artemis operations are focused on the moon's south pole, which is known for its rugged terrain, extreme temperatures, and potentially freezing water.

“The environment on the moon is harsh,” Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines, the company behind the recent Odysseus spacecraft launch and moon landing, told CBS News' William Harwood. . The Earth's temperature fluctuations are 500 degrees. The Antarctic region is rocky, rugged, and shaded. This will put stress on the suspension, drivetrain, power system, and autonomous driving algorithms and software. Artist concept for Lunar Dawn LTV design at Lunar Outpost Lunar Outpost / NASA

If all goes according to plan, the chosen LTV will wait on the moon before the arrival of Artemis V, which is scheduled to transport a crew of astronauts to a lunar base in 2030.

“If they can get there sooner, they're going to get there sooner,” Lara Carney, Johnson Space Center's extravehicular activity and human surface locomotion program manager, said at a news conference. Astro Lab / NASA

It's been more than 50 years since lunar buggies last crossed the moon's surface during the last three Apollo missions in 1971 and 1972. Manufactured by Boeing, it weighed 460 pounds on Earth and 76 pounds on the Moon. It was scheduled to reach speeds of 6 mph, but reached a top speed of 18.2 mph during its final use on Apollo 17.

NASA's Artemis mission is just one of at least 22 international missions scheduled to land on the moon by the end of 2026. In recent weeks, scientists around the world have called for better protection of the lunar surface to protect sensitive areas. It is becoming increasingly important for scientific research. And just last week, in preparation for increased lunar traffic, the White House ordered NASA to establish an internationally recognized standard time for the moon, tentatively known as Coordinated Lunar Time.

