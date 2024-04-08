With the closure of Google Nest Secure, here are some alternative security systems to consider.





As we announced, Google is ending support for its once-great home security system, Google Nest Secure, on April 8th. This means that as of today, your Nest Secure will no longer be able to connect to the internet, control it from the Nest app, or receive notifications from your alarm system. It's basically a paperweight (though it's recyclable).

Google has announced that it will be discontinuing Nest Secure in 2020, so there's plenty of time to buy a replacement. But if you've been putting off the huge pain of switching out your home security system until the last moment, that last moment has arrived.

So what options do we have? When Google, a big investor in ADT, announced the retirement of Nest Secure, it offered users a free ADT Self Setup system (worth up to $485) or a $200 credit in the Google Store. Did. According to ADT, this free system offer is valid until May 7, 2024, which is less than a month away.

The ADT Self-Setup System was launched in March 2023 and is ADT's second DIY security system (the first was the short-lived ADT Blue). You have the option of using ADT for professional monitoring, but you can also do it yourself. It integrates with most Nest hardware (including the Nest Battery Doorbell, Nest Hub, and Nest Cam) and works with Google Home. But this is far from a simple Nest Secure replacement, and the integration with Google Home is pretty much the same as what other third-party security systems offer (more on that later).

ADT's Wayne Thorsen said the Self Setup system is scalable and will continue to benefit from new software updates, enhancements, and ADT's partnership with Google. Therefore, we may see even stronger integration with Google Home in the future.

However, there are rumors of ADT/Google's new ADT smart home security system with first-party hardware developed with direct input from Google and including many of the features we loved about the Nest Secure.

There's been no official announcement from Google or ADT, but a launch seems imminent. Last year, The Verge published numerous details about his ADT smart home security that were hidden on ADT's site. A setup video was released earlier this year, and a support page for the new system is still searchable on his ADT site.

A screenshot of the support page for ADT, a new smart home security system that has yet to be announced.

The question for Nest Secure users who haven't yet opted for ADT Self Setup is whether this new system will be released in less than a month, before the free offer expires on May 7th. Given that ADT probably has a number of self-setup systems to offload before releasing new systems, I suspect ADT smart home security won't arrive until those vouchers expire . If this is the case, you may want to consider alternatives other than ADT.

What are some good alternatives to Nest Secure that work with Google Home?

I've tested several DIY security systems, but if you want a system that can be controlled through Google Home and integrates with Google devices like Nest cameras, thermostats, and smart home hubs, I recommend Arlo or Abode .

The Arlos Home Security System ($199.99) is probably the closest option to the Nest Secure, offering a sleek multi-function sensor rather than a bunch of little white plastic boxes. Its door/window sensors also act as motion sensors, similar to Secures Nest Detects. But they don't have a proper touch release feature. However, it also functions as a leak, temperature, light, and tilt sensor and detects smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The Arlos security system has the same simplicity as Nest Secure and works with Google Home.Image: Arlo

Arlo has announced that it will be launching NFC tags that can unlock systems, similar to how Secures tags work. You can control your Arlo security system through the Google Home app, but you can't control Google devices through the Arlo app. Also, features like video verification for professional monitoring require an Arlos camera and won't work with the Nest cam. (The Arlo Secure package with professional monitoring costs $24.99 per month).

Abode is a more traditional DIY smart home security system with plenty of single-purpose sensor options such as motion, door/window, and glass breakage. However, it can be integrated with Z-Wave and Zigbee smart home sensors, lights, and locks. It works with dozens of other smart home devices, making it a good choice for a more robust smart home setup. Starting at $139.99, Abode integrates well with Google Home and can be controlled from the Google Home app.

Google Nest products can be controlled from the Abode app, including a live feed from the Nest camera. You can also set up automations, such as triggering the system when your Nest Thermostat switches on while you're away. However, you will need to pay for the Abode plan to run these. Pricing starts at $7/month and goes up to $23/month (for options with professional supervision).

For someone who is completely done with Google, I'm a big fan of Ecobees' new security system. It has much the same simplicity as the Nest Secure, and features a multi-function door/window sensor that doubles as a occupancy sensor. This system starts at $269.99 and includes an Ecobee thermostat and can be controlled from a keypad built into the thermostat. It can also be integrated with Ecobees indoor cameras and doorbell cameras. Professional driving costs only $10 per month, making it very affordable. However, it is not compatible with Google Home.

While there's no direct replacement for the Google Nest Secure system yet, there are some great options for simple, easy-to-use alternatives that work with Google Home. And while whatever Google and ADT are working on may be a worthy successor to Secure, it doesn't appear to be in time to help Nest Secure users when ADT's offering expires next month.

