ReCircle receives DBS Foundations Grant Award for cleantech innovation business





ReCircle, a leading innovator in resource recovery clean technology, has been recognized as one of the five influential Indian companies to receive the DBS Foundation Grant Award. DBS Foundation has awarded grants totaling S$3.7 million to 24 of his Businesses for Impact (BFIs). Five of them include his ReCircle. The grant includes comprehensive support, including preferential banking packages and mentorship, to help BFI grow its business and impact.

The final award is selected from approximately 2,000 grant applications across DBS's core markets based on rigorous criteria, including the ability to create social and environmental impact, innovate, and demonstrate sustainability and scalability. Subjects have been selected. Five of his BFIs in India, including ReCircle, were shortlisted among 24 companies from across Asia for DBS Foundation grants.

This grant will enable ReCircle to strengthen its mission of an ethical and inclusive circular economy. This will be used to upgrade the traceability platform ClimaOne, which aims to divert 400 tonnes of waste from landfills and oceans, while improving the lives and livelihoods of waste pickers. ReCircle will receive support to scale both its business and the impact it generates, along with additional support such as customized banking services, capacity building, and access to business prospects.

Rahul Nainani, CEO and Co-Founder of ReCircle, expressed his gratitude for the DBS Foundation grant award and said, “The grant from the DBS Foundation will strengthen our ClimaOne platform and further our waste diversion efforts. It will advance and, most importantly, improve lives and livelihoods.” We are talking about our safai saati (informal waste workers). We are committed to driving meaningful change across the waste value chain, and our long-standing track record of sustainable profitability and our vision to drive environmental and social impact We would like to thank the DBS Foundation for believing in us.

Grashish Singh Sahni, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of ReCircle, highlighted the company's commitment to creating lasting change and building a circular future through collective action. “This achievement continues to build on strategies to expand the network of collectors and waste pickers and reach the last mile of the value chain, ensuring dignity and equity for informal waste workers,” he said. , which furthers our ambitious growth strategy.”

With support from the DBS Foundation, ReCircle will positively benefit one million disadvantaged people, reduce and/or save 30,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, and eliminate 50,000 tonnes of waste by the end of 2025. We aim to collect, reduce or recycle things.

The DBS Foundation Grant Award highlights ReCircle's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the clean technology industry while driving environmental and social impact.

