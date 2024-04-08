Sony Music's global podcast division acquires Neon Hum Media





Jonathan Hirsch leads U.S. creative business

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2024 – Sony Music's Global Podcast Division today announced the acquisition of podcast production company Neon Hum, streamlining the company's U.S. creative division and coordinating the acquisition of Neon Hum Founder and CEO The company expanded its rental services operations under Jonathan Hirsch.

In his new role as Vice President of Global Podcasts and Head of U.S. Creative, Mr. Hirsch will lead the U.S. Creative business and report directly to Steve Ackerman, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Podcasts at Sony Music. With this acquisition, Sony Music will leverage Neon Hums' production expertise to continue developing his premium, award-winning podcasts for subscription channel The Binge and always-on entertainment. Additionally, Sony Music will further expand its rental production business to provide services beyond audio production and branded podcasts for clients.

We have worked closely with Jonathan and the team at Neon Ham over the last few years, and we are proud to share his creative and strategic vision for producing premium programming with successful true crime and always a clean slate. Ackerman said he is evaluating the situation. This move will allow us to take full advantage of Neon Hums' creative and production input, further expanding our roster of original and client programming.

Neon Hum and Sony Music have always been aligned in their audio-first ethos and approach, Hirsch said. The Neon Hum team is excited about the next step as he becomes a full member of Sony Music Podcasts and will continue to produce his content on premium audio. In 2019, Sony Music announced a strategic investment in Neon Hum. Together, the two companies have produced acclaimed films including Dinner on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and multiple seasons of the true crime series Smoke Screen, including the current hit Fugitive Father. Launched a series of programs. Neon Hum has also produced his hit podcasts for top clients such as Crunchyroll, Discovery, HBO Max, NBC News, and The Wall Street Journal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sonymusic.com/sonymusic/podcast-division-acquires-neon-hum-media/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos