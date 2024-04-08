DVIDS – News – Accelerating Innovation Through NPS Ongoing Interagency Field Experiment Program





Every three months, on a high-tech pilgrimage, dozens of industry engineers from across the United States converge on a remote site at Camp Roberts, a U.S. Army National Guard base in southern Monterey County, California. They bring cutting-edge equipment of all shapes and sizes, functions and abilities, and stages of development for his unique five-day event.

They participated in the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) program to brainstorm, conduct experiments, and present state-of-the-art technology in front of NPS students, faculty, observers, and the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense. Showcase your innovation. (Department of Defense) representative.

Both the National Security Strategy and the Defense Strategy call for enhanced defense innovation through increased collaboration between industry, academia, and the Department of Defense. But innovation doesn't just happen within large corporations or defense companies; in fact, small and medium-sized enterprises have unique advantages.

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Michael Richardson, director of JIFX, believes in the importance of collaborative platforms that allow companies without deep pockets or influential connections to participate, and that the ingenuity that leads to breakthroughs is coming from all directions. He immediately emphasized the potential that could be created from this. JIFX provides this platform.

So, prior to each day's activities, Mr. Richardson reiterates the six principles that guide JIFX. Limited and uncontrolled. Comprehensive; Develop your mantra now. We look forward to your cooperation. And failure is acceptable.

JIFX is sponsored by the Office of Innovation and Modernization (I&M) under the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD (R&E)). I&M accelerates defense innovation through prototyping to rapidly mature and transition capabilities in alignment with the Department of Defense's strategic imperatives. In support of his OUSD (R&E) vision of strong engagement across the innovation ecosystem, I&M will leverage innovative ideas and technologies from small businesses and startups through discovery venues like his JIFX. Explore.

“Our philosophy is to develop innovative technologies that can be matured, rapidly prototyped, and applied across services,” said I&M Director Jon Lazar, who attended the latest event and provided feedback and insight to engineers. It's about discovering.”

We are enablers and accelerators, pushing technology to become more than just a science experiment. JIFX creates a set of conditions in which this kind of targeted innovation and prototyping can occur, Lazar added.

Over the years, development efforts at JIFX have helped produce a series of success stories, including the Shield AI (formerly Martin UAV) V-BAT, a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) named after the aviator. I did. mammalian. At his JIFX in 2016, a tail-sitter drone with fixed wings and pusher propellers achieved benchmarks for unassisted vertical takeoff and landing.

Once V-BAT takes off, it tilts downward and flies horizontally, similar to a conventional airplane. In 2018, it surpassed two milestones in JIFX by flying to an altitude of 15,000 feet and a range of over 50 miles. As of 2024, V-BAT flies from the decks of U.S. Navy ships and performs operational missions.

We want an environment where we don't have to iterate on innovation once a year, Lazar added. Innovation must be happening all the time. If you're going to accelerate development, you need to create an environment that allows you to iterate faster. His series of JIFX events funded by I&M gives us this ability.

Based on the Navy and Department of Defense's immediate needs, each quarterly meeting will designate new research topics and focus on technologies to be showcased. The theme of his latest JIFX, held in February 2024, was multi-domain unmanned systems (UxS) and countermeasures. A conference scheduled for May will discuss C5ISR (command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) and its countermeasures.

JIFX is intentionally accessible to small businesses, even those run by a single person, allowing participants to max out their equipment and gain valuable data and insights under conditions that would normally be out of reach. Provides a special opportunity to collect.

Isolated deep within the boundaries of Camp Roberts, JIFX provides engineers with access to thousands of feet of restricted airspace at and around McMillan Field, the urban and underground structures of the Combined Arms Training Facility (CACTF), and miles of surrounding airspace. Road terrain, and provide access to fields. A laboratory that provides a collaborative space for technology to partner and change systems in real time.

JIFX acts as an incubator for turning ideas and brains into action. Participants are given the space they need to spread their wings and possibly take flight. Back in February during JIFX, on a windy and rainy day, GreenSight engineers conducted the first flight of the WeatherHive swarm weather measurement system, which featured a UAV emerging from a hive.

We flew a vertical lift mission, collected data, and went to about 1,000 meters with a weather drone,” said Eli Davis, GreenSight senior engineer, during the event briefing.

At first glance, the quadcopter's design, slightly larger than an outstretched human hand, looked like something the neighborhood kid would fly over the fence. But with JIFX technology, there's always more going on than meets the eye. The hive accommodates his 10 UAVs and is designed to be portable and can be deployed to instantly collect weather data in remote locations where local weather conditions are unknown. As a result, GreenSights technology isn't just about one of his drones. It's about how swarms of drones can work together to accomplish critical missions.

Continuing to adhere to JIFX principles, while GreenSight UAVs collected weather data, engineers in the IoT/AI field tested a C5ISR sensor system designed to detect UAVs in contested environments. As GreenSight expanded its flight range, the IoT/AI team conducted experiments and collected data under real-world tracking conditions.

The next day, the center of attention may have been a large eight-rotor UAV operated by Roman Aerospace, but it was actually the UAV's vision-based navigation system that rejected GPS that attracted the most attention. The Octocopter testbed investigated the system's ability to navigate along a flight route using landmark features as visual waypoints.

From the ground, the Grayscale AI had a different perspective as neuromorphic vision cameras monitored Roman's test flight. The powerful dynamic range of grayscale AI camera sensors promises to make common combat tactics obsolete. For more than a century, pilots have been flying from the direction of the sun to hide their presence when approaching the enemy. The grayscale AI sensor has the sensitivity to reveal drones flying in front of the sun and effectively eliminate this blind spot.

Cooperation at JIFX extends far beyond individual industry platforms. In addition to investigating the technologies in use and collaborating with the engineers and scientists behind them, NPS students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to conduct their own experiments and share their research work. join.

JIFX, held in October 2023, was attended by three NPS students, U.S. Navy Lt. Austin Dumas and Lt. Col. Hans Lausen and US Marine Corps Colonel Daniel Lim tested a prototype autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) that is the result of graduate research and a partnership with Saronic Technologies. Operating from Camp Roberts, their team used resilient space-based communications to track and conduct missions beyond the horizon of the ASV hundreds of miles away. In less than 14 months, the students have helped accelerate a promising solution that addresses one of the Navy's most pressing capability gaps.

When NPS student and Naval Intelligence Specialist Officer Lt. Joshua Nach first joined JIFX, he had a different mission in mind. He's looking at what he can add to the technology in the future, Nach said. Nach was impressed by the cutting-edge technology he was exposed to while considering ideas for his dissertation research.

Knack said he has a good understanding of the pipeline for developing features that will be included in the fleet. Knowing what issues people are currently focused on, such as ad hoc networks, can help you decide on direction.

The interactions that occur during technology demonstrations provide a two-way street. On the one hand, Navy and other Department of Defense officials can see and learn what's happening on the cutting edge of emerging technologies.

“We don't know what we don't know,” said a Naval Special Warfare participating officer in charge of science, technology and technology experiments. So we use his JIFX to scout and nominate technologies that are of interest to us and that we would like our employees to see and try. This is a great way to introduce and explore new features and technologies.

Conversely, engineers can receive instant feedback and gain information and insight into current and future needs of national defense. Incorporating this understanding allows you to adapt and refine your design to meet current and future operational requirements.

NPS faculty member Jamie Portia, a U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel who specializes in acquisition studies and teaches corporate innovation and procurement at NPS, sees exactly how this will impact.

As an instructor and contractor, it's great for me to see how JIFX is working to integrate technology, Portia said. Participating in this gave us a unique opportunity to see collaborations and interact with users and contractors.

JIFX allowed Porcia to dig deeper into how technology suppliers and end users can collaborate on the ground to stimulate and streamline the development process. This efficiency can lead to deeper market intelligence insights and faster learning of available capabilities to support current and future mission requirements.

As technological innovation advances and the challenges facing national defense continue, JIFX will ensure these two paths overlap now and in the future. And this will greatly benefit the Navy and the Department of Defense.

Participation in a Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) event does not imply endorsement of participating companies, their products or services by the Naval Postgraduate School, Department of the Navy, or Department of Defense.

