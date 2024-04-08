What to expect from Google's Cloud Next Conference





Key Takeaways Google plans to hold its Cloud Next conference from Tuesday through Thursday, with a keynote from Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian on Tuesday at 12pm ET. The event may bring new details about Google's partnerships and other developments related to artificial intelligence. It also provides investors with insight into how cloud businesses will grow, analysts noted.

Alphabet's (GOOGL) company Google will hold its regularly scheduled Cloud Next conference from Tuesday through Thursday, where the tech giant will provide key insights into how it leverages artificial intelligence (AI) technology in its cloud business. It is expected to provide updated information. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian will keynote the event on Tuesday at 12pm ET.

Ahead of the conference, Bank of America analysts said the event could increase enthusiasm for Google's AI efforts and provide investors with new details about Google's partnerships and the growth of its cloud business. It says that there is.

Sentiment around Google's AI efforts may increase

Bank of America analysts said the event could further increase investor enthusiasm for Google's AI capabilities, with Cloud Next 2024 coming just 7.5 months after Cloud Next in 2023. , noted that it could signal “some progress with Gemini LLM and other AI products.” The company wants to emphasize this.

Analysts said they expect Google to highlight how its large-scale language model (LLM) capabilities can help cloud company customers. The company may also announce the latest information about its AI model “Gemini.”

Bank of America said that “any positive comments about advances in AI infrastructure, Gemini's capabilities versus competitive LLMs, or traction with AI customers (after a strong fourth quarter compared to expectations) could lead to a negative impact on the stock price. “It has the potential to address some of the AI-related overhang.”

Google Cloud AI partnership details

Several AI leaders, including Nvidia (NVDA) and Amazon-backed (AMZN) Anthropic, will be among the Google Cloud partners scheduled to speak at the event, and will discuss Google's ongoing and new AI-related partnerships. may provide insight into the announcement.

Google Cloud and Nvidia have a long-standing relationship, and some Google AI tools run on Nvidia chips. Representatives from Nvidia will also be at the conference to discuss the role this partnership will play in Google's Generative AI (GenAI) offering.

Bank of America analysts say Google is likely to provide an update to investors on how graphics processing unit (GPU) capabilities are impacting the company's AI technology. He said there is.

Anthropic speakers are also likely to discuss how Google Cloud's partnership with Amazon-backed AI companies will accelerate AI innovation. Anthropic's Claude 3 model is available on Google Cloud's AI platform, Vertex AI.

Possible launch of AI products

The event could feature new product announcements and AI-related announcements, with Bank of America analysts predicting that Google will introduce new features for Gemini, additional use cases for Vertex AI, and Google Workspaces. has indicated that it may announce additional AI integrations.

The event could also include Google introducing “enhanced cybersecurity features” and announcing new regions where its AI technology will be available.

Latest updates on Google Cloud growth

Analysts at Bank of America said the conference was a key driver for Google Cloud's growth, citing increased scale, accelerating demand for AI, and higher margins to boost earnings per share (EPS). He suggested the company may focus on the opportunity and its value as a “positive driver” for Alphabet's stock price. .

The company predicted that Google Cloud's revenue would increase from $41 billion in 2024 to $58 billion in 2026, with improved margins and higher profits.

“With its unique infrastructure and unique AI assets, including advanced LLM models, we believe Google Cloud has an opportunity to differentiate its cloud services and improve market share and street sentiment.” is writing.

Bank of America maintained its investment rating on Alphabet as “buy'' and set a price target of $173. Ahead of the event, Alphabet stock closed 1.5% higher at $154.85 on Monday. The stock price has increased about 12% since the beginning of the year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/what-to-expect-from-google-cloud-next-conference-8628320 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos