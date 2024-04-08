Google now makes it easier to find your lost Android device





Gadgets and apps to help you find lost items

Google is making it easier for people to find misplaced devices, including Android smartphones.

Google said the Alphabet-owned search giant on Monday released a new version of its “Find My Device” feature that brings together a new crowdsourcing network of more than 1 billion Android devices. This is Google's equivalent of Apple's popular “Find My” feature, which allows users to find registered devices such as laptops, phones, earphones, etc.

The new service will initially be available on mobile phones in the United States and Canada, and will eventually be available worldwide.

For Android users, this means their device can be found even if the owner is offline. Google said in a blog post that the “Find My Device” feature now lets you ring your device and show its location on a map. Previously, you needed to be connected to the Internet.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro phone users can now find their device even when it's turned off or the battery is dead. Starting in May, the network will include everyday items like keys and wallets that can now be found with Chipolo and Pebblebee location-tracking tags. The new Find My Device works on devices running Android 9 or later.

Google says its network is “secure by default and private by design. The layers of protection built into the Find My Device network ensure your safety while controlling devices connected to the Find My Device network.” You can maintain the privacy of your personal information.” . ”

Google said the new feature will eventually also support headphones from JBL, Sony, and other brands.

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch based in New York, where she covers small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending, and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on her CBS News streaming to discuss her own coverage.

