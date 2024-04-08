



Santa Clara, California, April 8, 2024 — Martin J. Jenkins ('77, Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court, '89, former Judicial Appointments Secretary to California Governor Gavin Newsom), April 8, 2024 He will be the keynote speaker at Santa Clara University's 173rd Commencement Ceremony to be held in . June 15th.

Judge Jenkins was confirmed to the California Supreme Court on November 10, 2020, making him the first openly gay California Supreme Court justice and the third California Supreme Court justice ever to do so. He became an African American man. He is known for his integrity, compassion, and dedication to public service.

“We welcome Judge Jenkins back to his alma mater and are honored to share his exemplary life of service as a 'man for others' in the true Jesuit tradition,” said Santa Clara University President Julie Sullivan. I think so.'' “In his many roles as judge, magistrate, lawyer, advisor, and community member, Judge Jenkins is committed to ensuring that our justice system is fair and humane and that the most vulnerable in our society have a voice. I’ve dedicated my life to making sure I have it.”

As Governor Newsom's Director of Judicial Appointments, Mr. Jenkins directed the appointment of judges across California to reflect the state's diverse population, with the goal of increasing transparency in the appointment process.

Previously, Mr. Jenkins served as an associate judge on the California Court of Appeals and was appointed by former President William Clinton to serve as a federal district judge in the Northern District of California. He also served as a judge in Alameda County Superior Court.

In 1977, Jenkins earned a bachelor's degree in history from Santa Clara University and played as a defensive back on the Bronco football team. After graduating, he briefly played for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks before attending the University of San Francisco Law School, graduating in 1980. After graduating from USF, he earned the Harold J. Judge Judgeship at the same law school. The Haley Award is awarded for “extraordinary and outstanding achievements in scholarship, character, or activity.” He was awarded an honorary doctorate from USF in 2018.

Jenkins has received numerous awards for his outstanding service to the church, community and family, including the St. Thomas More Award from the Society of St. Thomas More in San Francisco. In recognition of her outstanding leadership in public policy protecting children and youth from abuse and exploitation, she received her 2009 Child Advocacy Award from the San Francisco Children's Justice Department.

American Inns of Court names Jenkins the 2022 Lewis F. Powell Jr. Award recipient, recognizing exemplary service in the field of legal professionalism, ethics, civility, and excellence did.

“I look forward to celebrating the graduation of Santa Clara University’s Class of 2024,” Jenkins said. “My Jesuit education has influenced nearly every aspect of my life, and I am delighted to share this special day with a new generation of talented graduates of my alma mater.”

About Santa Clara University Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University is located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the world's most innovative and entrepreneurial region. The university's landscaped 106-acre campus is home to the historic Mission Santa Clara de Asis. Ranked in the top 15% of national universities by U.S. News & World Report, SCU boasts the highest four-year graduation rate in the nation and is ranked in the top 1% of universities producing the highest-paid graduates by PayScale. I am. SCU has produced an elite-level Fulbright Scholar and her four Rhodes Scholars. With undergraduate programs in arts, science, business, and engineering and graduate programs in her six fields, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with a social consciousness rooted in the Jesuit, Catholic educational tradition. For more information, please visit www.scu.edu.

Media Inquiries Deborah Lohse | SCU Media Communications | [email protected] | 408-554-5121

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scu.edu/news-and-events/press-releases/2024/april-2024/calif-supreme-court-associate-justice-martin-j-jenkins-77-to-address-santa-clara-university-class-of-2024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos