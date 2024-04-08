'Eyes Hurt' spikes in Google searches during solar eclipse





Today, the world has the opportunity to observe a total solar eclipse, and Google sees a spike in searches that are harmful to the eyes as a result.

This year's solar eclipse event saw much of the United States take to the streets to enjoy the rare sight of the sun's shadow gradually passing across the country. We don't need to be told (hopefully) that staring directly into the sun isn't the best idea, yet thousands of Americans still do it with or without safety glasses. It looks like that's what they're doing.

People who spent a little time looking at the fireballs in the sky quickly took to the internet to find new causes of eye sores, and Google Trends took notice. (Wall Street Journal SEO Editor Shalom Goodman discovered on X)/Twitter). Specifically, search terms such as “my eyes hurt,” “my eyes hurt,” and “why my eyes hurt” increased significantly around 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. For those who aren't aware of the solar eclipse schedule, it occurs around the time the moon begins to pass between the Earth and the sun. Related searches appear to have peaked at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET.

Google Trends Eye Sore Screenshot. Captured by IGN.

Other search highlights in the US include “Can you see the sun?”, “Eclipse pain” and “No glasses for a solar eclipse.” X/Twitter users also joked about the eclipse's effects on vision, as it didn't take long for “MY EYES” to start trending.

My eyes focused on X. Photographed by IGN.

Google Trends map data provides an even more comedic look at Americans' search habits. For example, states like Maine, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, Arkansas, and Texas saw more searches for eye-related pain. As you might imagine, these areas were along the path of the eclipse.

Search Google Trends for “eye pain” by state. Photographed by IGN. This map shows the path of his 2024 total solar eclipse. Source: NASA.

The 2024 total solar eclipse is over, and it will be decades before the event casts a solar shadow over the United States. Even more eye injuries are expected to occur in the United States when the next solar eclipse occurs on August 23, 2044.

Thumbnail credit: Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images

Michael Cripe is a freelance contributor to IGN. He began his writing career in the industry in 2017 and is best known for his work in media such as The Pitch, The Escapist, OnlySP, and Gameranx.

