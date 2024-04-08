Introducing the new drifting Audi S3, the most powerful model ever made





Official photos and details of the new rearview mirror ornament have been released.Generally speaking, it's really fast

April 8, 2024

It's the most powerful Audi S3 ever made, but importantly, it's also the driftiest Audi S3 ever made. Welcome to either a) your new, no-longer-secret time-travel machine, or b) an unwelcome one that will probably reside forever in your rearview mirror.

Now, regarding point a). S3 was heroically competent even before Early Man first came out of the cave. A desirable machine that can compress time and space with an easily digestible premium suit. That remains true until now, and now the solid and sensible S3 has been given the RS3s torque splitter technology.

AudiSpeak uses an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch on each driveshaft to enable fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels, optimally distributing torque between the inside and outside rear wheels of a curve.

At HumanSpeak, giving this new S3 a power-packed boot means it'll happily go sideways across glorious sandy horizons, for example. Funnily enough, I did just that with his S3 in prototype form, and it was fun. Full of playfulness. This Dynamic+ setting also provides higher idle speed (better launches), better throttle response, and faster gear shifts.

Speaking of fast, it has more power this time around. Audi has increased his ubiquitous 2.0-liter TFSI four-cylinder gasoline engine by 23 horsepower and 15 torque. As a result, in total he gained a new 328bhp and 310lb ft of torque, giving him a 0-60mph acceleration time of 4.7 seconds. Of course, top speed is limited to 155 mph.

Both the engine and the seven-speed DSG have been tuned to be more sporty, with the latter said to have gearshifts half as fast as before. Naturally, like its big brother, the RS3, there are a number of modes to tackle, including a new Dynamic+ setting and a series of suspension and steering upgrades.

Audi says the S3 has improved steering and grip thanks to things like stiffer bearings and new pivot bearings. Naturally, it's 15mm lower than the regular A3, and has special S3-specific tuning for stability and other systems. 18 is standard. 19 is optional. There are larger vented front brake discs gripped by two-piston calipers. The brake pads are also new.

And to point b). S3 is a far cry from its subtle roots. Here, the new 'Singleframe' has a new grille, a new set of spoilers and bumpers, glossy rear details, trim elements plucked from the RS parts bin, quad exhausts and lots of metallic trim. . Paint options.

The S3s interior has some tweaks, including new air vents, fabric inlays, and interior lighting, but it's a world away from the old, old S3's, well, world-class interior. It's very dark here. Moody. Large screen (10.1 inches) and many apps.

the price is? There are also a lot of pounds. Audi has not yet announced exact pricing for the new S3 Sportback and saloon, but we expect it to be around $45,000. Want to know what he thought of his older model S3 after using it for 6 months? Click here to find out.

