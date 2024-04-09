Ask Jerry: Will Google give me access to my loved one's data after they die?





Welcome to Ask Jerry. Here we will talk about all the questions that will be useful in your life. I'm Jerry. He has spent most of his life working in technology. I have a background in engineering and R&D, and have covered Android and Google for the past 15 years.

ask jerry

(Image credit: Future)

Ask Jerry is a column where we answer burning questions about Android and technology with the help of longtime Android Central editor Jerry Hildenbrand.

Also, I'm good at researching data about everything. This is a big part of our work at Android Central. And we love helping people (another big part of our job!). If you have any technical questions, we would be happy to discuss them with you.

Please email [email protected]. We will try our best to resolve the issue. You can also remain anonymous if you wish. We promise not to share anything that isn't covered here.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Will Google help me access my deceased relative's data?

(Image credit: Future)

Lujan writes:

My mother recently passed away and I would like to be able to use her email so I can reset or close some financial accounts. Can Google help me unlock her phone?

Thank you for your help.

Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted partner in the Android world

Hello, I'm Lujan. I am sorry to hear that your mother has passed away, but I hope that your family is doing well and supporting each other. Times like these can be tough and emotionally draining. If you need another ear to talk to online, I'm here.

I've been asked this question several times, so I'm both happy and sad. It may sound mundane and creepy, but death is a natural part of life.

Before we move forward, we all need to do a little preparation to avoid putting our families in the same situation. To make it easier for your family, I've written down some things you should do to prepare your account data.

The short answer is that Google cannot help you and your family unlock your deceased mother's phone. Even if the company wanted it to (which it doesn't), Google doesn't have access to passwords, fingerprints, or any other way to unlock a phone's screen, so it won't be able to help you unlock your phone. I can not do it.

Unfortunately, this probably means that all data on your phone will be lost forever. It's encrypted and locked, so all you can do is contact Google and request your account data.

It may not seem like it now, but this is a good thing. We want the devices that manage our lives to be secure, and we should expect companies like Google to try to make them that way.

This hits very close to home as I recently went through the same thing. His father passed away and his phone was locked, forcing him to contact Apple. This process is not the same for his Apple and Google, but it is almost the same. If your mother has accessed your girlfriend's Google account in the past two years, Google can help.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

At a minimum, a death certificate will be required. Apple requested a death certificate and a court order stating that I was the heir to my late father's data. The latter was obtained through the local court clerk.

Google says, “In certain circumstances, we may serve content from the accounts of deceased users. In all of these cases, our primary responsibility is to keep people's information safe, secure, and private.” We cannot provide passwords or other login information. Fulfilling requests regarding deceased users requires careful consideration.”

According to people involved in the process, Google provided archives of photos, Drive documents, calendar entries, and contacts. The company could not provide email messages, text messages, chat messages, or YouTube user data. Additionally, Google has helped you remove the activation lock and allow you to factory reset your phone.

This may be useful even if it doesn't give you exactly what you need. You can start the process by visiting this link.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/apps-software/ask-jerry-can-google-help-access-data-of-deceased-loved-one The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos