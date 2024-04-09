Introducing Google's awesome new Find My Device network





All signs from last week pointed to Google's new Find My Device network finally launching today, and that's exactly what happened. Android users, Find My Device is here!

Originally scheduled to launch last summer, the new Find My Device network features the ability to find offline devices, track Bluetooth tags, identify nearby items, and share devices that families track together .

Let's keep this short and take a quick look at each item.

Offline device tracking: If you have a compatible device, you may be able to find it even if it's offline due to a dead battery. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have “special” hardware that makes this possible. So if your device is stolen and turns off, or lost and the battery dies, this new device-finding network can find it. magic. Support for Bluetooth Tracker Tags: Google has been offering device search networks for some time, but in this new version they have introduced Bluetooth tags. This means you can use the Find My Device app to track tags on your house keys, luggage, and wallet. Currently supported trackers include Chipolo and Pebblebee (May) trackers. Other tags from Eufy, Jio, and Motorola are expected to arrive later this year.

Find nearby items: The new Find My Device network also helps you pinpoint the exact location of items. That could mean a tracking process that connects to your lost device and updates its status until the next time it's near. to you. Start this process by tapping the Find Near Me button in the app (see top of post). Nest can help you find things: If you have Google Nest devices in your home, your new network can use them to find your lost items. If a lost device was recently near a Nest device, the status page will tell you which device was there and when. If anything, this may help you find the right area. Sharing accessories with family and friends: Finally, accessories can be shared with family and friends for tracking. This means things like keys, remote controls, and luggage that needs help.

The new Find My Device network works with devices running Android 9 or later, and began rolling out today in the U.S. and Canada. Get updates from Google Play.

Google Play Link: Google Find My Device

// Google

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.droid-life.com/2024/04/08/googles-new-find-my-device-network-is-here/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos