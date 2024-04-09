Krish Sidhu leads 'Hydrate to Elevate' and talks about innovations in hydration and total wellness The Hype Magazine: Uncovering the pulse of urban culture – from hip-hop to Hollywood! Fashion, gaming, movies, MMA, Explore a diverse tapestry of stories, interviews, and impactful editorials spanning EDM, rock, and more. www.thehypemagazine.com – Hype Magazine Hype Magazine





In an unprecedented virtual summit, Krish Sidhu, CEO of The Evolved Co, led the 'Level Up with Hydration' event, a pivotal moment in the global health conversation. As a pioneer in health and fitness technology, Sidhu collaborates with Grammy-nominated entrepreneur Kay Cola, renowned fitness trainer Corey Calliet, entrepreneur and pharmacist Dr. Robin Barrett, and mindfulness expert Dr. We assembled a distinguished panel including Shira Lazar, podcast host Eighty/Twenty; Supermodel Shanina Shaik and international DJ Georgia Sinclair. The summit, in partnership with LOOP and moderated by co-CEO and co-founder Alisa Jacobs, will transform the narrative on the critical role of hydration in improving careers, fitness, relationships, and mindfulness. Get an exclusive peek at PerformH2O on Amazon and transition to inclusive well-being.

The event was powered by PerformH2O, an innovative hydration solution currently accessible on Amazon.com. With <33 frequency plates, PerformH2O goes beyond just hydration to enhance performance, support recovery, and improve health. Although originally created for elite athletes, its proven benefits are available to everyone, positioning PerformH2O as a revolutionary addition to the hydration field.

Krish Sidhu took center stage as host and keynote speaker, showcasing his expertise and dynamic leadership in health and fitness. His extensive background in martial arts, music, and philanthropy, combined with his business savvy and dedication to innovation, highlighted his influential roles at The Evolved Co and PerformH2O.

The summit focused on the important relationship between hydration and cognitive functions such as memory and attention. This paper highlighted the important link between dehydration and cognitive decline and emphasized the importance of adequate hydration for mental health.

The Hydrate to Elevate summit featured insightful discussions with renowned speakers about the multifaceted benefits of hydration.

“Thirst for Success,” led by Alisa Jacobs and Kay Cola, focused on the impact of hydration on career and productivity. “Hydrate. Boost. Revitalize!” with Corey Calliet and Dr. Robin Barrett, highlighting the connection between hydration and physical health. HarmonyH2O by Shanina Shaik and Georgia Sinclair delves into the impact of hydration on personal health and relationships. The Balancing Act, hosted by Shira Lazar, focused on the impact of hydration on mindfulness, mental clarity, and emotional stability.

The summit concluded with a summary of key insights, thanks to speakers and sponsors, and a challenge to discover the innovative hydration benefits of PerformH2O. Mr. Krish Sidhu's closing remarks inspired attendees and provided practical insights into the critical impact that hydration has on overall health. This milestone undoubtedly changed perceptions towards a more integrated approach to well-being. Take advantage of the opportunity to enhance your health journey with PerformH2O. Available now on Amazon.

Watch the entire Hydrate to Elevate Summit stream here.

Follow @theevolvedco and @performh2o on Instagram and visit our official websites TheEvolvedCo.com and PerformH2O.com.

Crystal Willis is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, entertainment publicist, and CEO of Omni Farms. She is a transformational life coach and founder of The Crysalis.

