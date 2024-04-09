GenerativeAI strategies in agriculture: Can we learn anything from agricultural management software?





In the latest issue of Upstream Ag Professional, agribusiness analyst Shane Thomas provides insight into the emergence of generative AI tools in agriculture and draws parallels to the trajectory of farm management software (FMS) adoption. Here's a summary of that article:

A recent article details the emergence of generative AI tools in agriculture, parallel to the trajectory of farm management software (FMS) adoption. This blog highlights the importance of understanding where these AI tools fit into an agribusiness professional's workflow. Notably, current trends are focused on agricultural applications, with companies such as Bayer, Syngenta, and Koppert investing in AI systems tailored to agriculture.

However, similar to the adoption of FMS, I suggest that the proliferation of standalone AI models may not be optimal for farmers and agronomists who prefer integrated solutions. Based on data showing that most farmers only use a few software tools, I argue that the future lies in integrated solutions that cover various aspects of agribusiness workflows.

A winning strategy for AI in agriculture lies in owning and integrating capabilities across the technology stack to provide a comprehensive solution rather than a single model. This article focuses on successful vertical software companies such as Ever.Ag, AgVend, and Bushel. These companies have become essential tools for agribusiness professionals by streamlining workflows and acting as a centralized hub.

Additionally, this article discusses the potential for generative AI tools like AgPilot to become an integral part of agribusiness software, initially focusing on transactional and administrative tasks. This suggests that these tools may evolve to offer more advanced features such as voice assistants and longer memory, thereby improving their value proposition.

You need generative AI tools that provide domain-specific insights while seamlessly integrating into your existing digital infrastructure. My article concludes by highlighting the importance of organizations that can effectively integrate these advanced tools into integrated products and position themselves as leaders in agricultural innovation.

In summary, this article explores the trajectory of generative AI in agriculture and draws insights from past experiences with FMS implementation. We advocate integrated solutions that address various aspects of agribusiness workflows and highlight the role of organizations that can effectively integrate AI tools into their existing digital infrastructure.

Shane Thomas is an agribusiness analyst at Upstream Ag Insights. Upstream Ag Insights is a weekly newsletter that provides curated news and evergreen insights and analysis at the intersection of innovation and business in agriculture. See all author stories here.

