Nordic announces support for Google's Find My Device network and unknown tracker alerts in nRF Connect SDK





Nordic Semiconductor, a global leader in low-power wireless connectivity solutions, today announced that it has collaborated with Google to incorporate support for Google's Find My Device network and unknown tracker alerts into its nRF Connect SDK (Software Development Kit). Did. Nordic's announcement coincided with Google's official announcement of native Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) tracking technology using Android mobile devices. SDK support is now generally available to coincide with the general release of Find My Device and Unknown Tracker Alerts. Close collaboration between Nordic and Google As a proud design partner of Google, we are pleased that our collaboration will reveal support for Google's Find My Device network and unknown tracker alerts at launch, said Vice President of Strategy. He said Kjetil Holstad. Product management with Nordic. This is an important development. Because Nordics nRF52 and nRF53 series customers can build innovative device discovery products for the global Android ecosystem. Some of our key partners are already leveraging the built-in support of his SDK and are ready to deploy commercial solutions, and other customers may soon follow.

Leveraging the power and efficiency of the Nordics nRF52 series SoC, we were able to seamlessly integrate our products with Google's Find My Device network. The Nordic nRF52 series ensures optimal performance and reliability for Chipolo finder and helps users seamlessly find their belongings using his Chipolo finder and Google's Find My Device network, he said. said his CTO, Jure Zdovc.

Together with Nordic Semiconductor, we are changing the future of the tracking industry one device at a time. Our technology, designed to seamlessly integrate with Google's Find My Device network, means more than just a partnership. This represents a leap forward towards creating an ecosystem where virtually anything can be incorporated into tracking technology and the possibilities are endless. “We envision a world where you can find everything that matters,” said Daniel Daula, founder and CEO of Pebblebee. nRF Connect SDK helps you build products using Google's Find My Device network

Developer software included in the nRF Connect SDK enables third-party device manufacturers to build products that leverage Google's Find My Device network and unknown tracker alert services. Several major Nordic partners have already developed commercially available nRF52 series-based device search products compatible with Google services ahead of Google's official launch.

Google's Find My Device network allows Android users to find important everyday items like planners, keys, bags, and more. Unknown Tracker Alert, a built-in protection in Google's Find My Device, helps keep you safe by alerting you when an unfamiliar Bluetooth tag is detected moving.

Google just launched its Find My Device network.

