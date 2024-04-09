China promises $69 billion in credit support for tech after reviving dormant financial tools





The central bank said in an online statement that the refinancing will cover 60% of the principal amount of eligible loans to high-tech SMEs and can be extended twice for an additional year each time.

[The loans] For financial institutions to undertake projects focused on digitization, intelligence enhancement, high-end upgrades, green technology transformation in key areas, and equipment renewal, as well as technology-centric enterprises in start-up and growth stages. We will guide you in providing credit support. said.

By the end of last year, the People's Bank of China had actively utilized 17 structural support tools, and the cumulative outstanding amount had reached 7.5 trillion yuan, or 16.4% of the central bank's assets.

These targeted financial levers gained significant attention in 2014, when Promised Additional Loans were first used to provide direct loans to commercial banks in efforts to renovate aging residential neighborhoods. I did.

Of these, 13 were initiated as interim measures during the pandemic, including loans and refinances for small and medium-sized enterprises, toll roads, private enterprises, real estate delivery, logistics, and carbon emissions reduction. There are 7 items that have already expired.

China's monetary mix is ​​more effective and economically focused than the easing policies of Western countries

The previous re-lending tool for technology was estimated at 400 billion yuan and was launched in April 2022 and subsequently expired. The initial equipment renovation tool had a quota of 200 billion yuan and was actively used from September to December 2022.

China Foreign Exchange Trade System analyst Zhong Jiani said in an article last month that structural monetary policy tools are mainly operated by large banks, but the actual loan recipients are mainly small and medium-sized enterprises. .

When aiming to achieve credit expansion through monetary policy, it is essential to prioritize the use of traditional policy tools, particularly interest rate cuts and comprehensive reserve requirement reductions, he said.

The refinancing program is in line with guidelines previously set by the Chinese government for domestic banks, including five sectors deemed essential by President Xi Jinping: technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance, and digital finance. We are asking you to provide funding for different types of finance.

This is also in line with the need for major equipment upgrades mentioned at the Central Finance and Economic Commission meeting in February, a goal that serves two purposes. That is, turning countries' huge fixed asset investments into sources of economic stimulus and advancing their huge manufacturing sectors.

Structural measures such as the refinancing program are aimed at helping China cope with a sustained downturn in the real estate market and weak investor confidence, both of which will help the economy grow by 5% this year. It will test China's ambition to

[These] Wang Qing, an economist with Golden Credit ratings, wrote in a note on Sunday that the tool is receiving more attention.

[They] This is not only a way to invest the base money supply, but also allows you to more accurately direct the flow of funds.

With the central bank emphasizing countercyclical adjustments at its board meeting at the end of March, further measures to stabilize national economic growth, including lower reserve requirements and policy interest rates, will be seen in the coming months, he said. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3258264/china-pledges-us69-billion-credit-backing-tech-after-resurrecting-dormant-financial-tools The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos