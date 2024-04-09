Dell unveils new consumer and gaming portfolio with AI capabilities in India.See price and specs





Dell Technologies has unveiled its latest line of AI-enabled consumer PCs in India, ushering in a new era of computing power. The lineup includes his highly anticipated XPS 14 & 16, Alienware m16 R2, and Inspiron 14 Plus models. These devices are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), promising increased performance and efficiency across a variety of user groups, from professionals to gamers to students.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small and Medium Enterprises, Dell Technologies, India, said: “We are at the intersection of AI and personal computing, and are uniquely positioned to lead the revolution in the PC experience.” At Dell Technologies, we remain as passionate about the future of the PC as our customers' unwavering digital companions. The company is focused on leading the consumer PC market into the AI ​​era with a new lineup that is intuitive, efficient, and adaptable. The introduction of next-generation CPUs, GPUs, and the integration of NPUs and accelerators will enable Indian customers to tackle even the most complex AI workloads, creating a win-win proposition for PC users.

The spotlight is on the bold, futuristic XPS design. First announced at CES 2022 as the XPS 13 Plus (now his XPS 13), it has now expanded to his entire XPS portfolio, including the new XPS 16 and XPS 14. The XPS 16 emerges as Dell's most powerful XPS laptop to date, delivering turbocharged performance for demanding tasks. The XPS 14, on the other hand, caters to users who seek versatility in their work environments. Both laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and feature Neural Processing Units (NPUs), reducing reliance on the CPU or GPU alone for processing and performance.

In response to user feedback, Dell has improved the Alienware m16 R2 to prioritize performance and portability without sacrificing Alienware's core appeal. Notable enhancements include a redesigned cryotech thermal solution for improved travel convenience and the introduction of stealth mode hotkeys to meet the diverse needs of users. Meanwhile, the Inspiron 14 Plus completes the new consumer portfolio, offering AI-driven enhancements like AI-enabled auto-framing and visual upgrades, making it a compact yet powerful creative tool.

Pujan Chadha, director of consumer and small business product marketing for Dell Technologies in India, highlighted the company's commitment to meeting the diverse needs of Indian consumers. Chadha says: “With our new Alienware M16 R2, we cater to the diverse interests of India's thriving gaming community.” Our award-winning XPS lineup features premium design and cutting-edge technology continues to push the boundaries. Additionally, the integration of his AI capabilities into the new Inspiron 14 Plus sets a new standard for multitasking efficiency.

The XPS portfolio leads with futuristic design and AI integration, promising unparalleled performance for users across domains. The XPS 16 stands out for its excellent performance, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and his NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, offering up to 45% increased performance compared to its predecessor. Meanwhile, the XPS 14 features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and up to 47W of sustained performance for seamless content creation with AI-enabled apps to meet your creative needs.

Both XPS devices feature AI features that redefine user-device interactions, including Copilot in Windows 11, which provides a personal AI assistant for everyday tasks. Additionally, features like Copilot keys streamline your workflow and increase productivity.

In addition to great AI capabilities, XPS 16 and 14 offer a number of features to improve the user experience.

– OLED InfinityEdge display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision – Eye-safe technology to reduce blue light exposure – Precision craftsmanship with CNC-machined aluminum and Gorilla Glass 3 – Enhanced with Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio Audio Experience – Sustainable design using recycled aluminum and low power emissions – EPEAT Gold registration and EPEAT Climate+ designation for environmental sustainability

Alienware m16 R2 is introduced as a versatile gaming powerhouse that caters to a wide range of users with its compact design and robust performance. Powered by Intel Core Ultra H-series processors and his NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series graphics, this device offers an immersive gaming experience while remaining portable. Notable upgrades include a redesigned thermal solution and the introduction of stealth mode for noise reduction and discreet operation in a variety of settings.

Inspiron 14 Plus strengthens the lineup with AI-driven enhancements, delivering Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics for uncompromising performance. Featuring a vibrant display with Dolby Vision HDR and AI-enabled auto-framing, Inspiron 14 Plus promises users unparalleled clarity and convenience in a variety of tasks.

The new lineup is competitively priced with XPS 16 starting at INR 2,99,990, XPS 14 starting at INR 1,99,990, Alienware m16 R2 starting at INR 1,49,999, and Inspiron 14 Plus starting at INR 1,99,990. Starting from INR 05,999.

These devices will be available for purchase starting April 25, 2024 through various retail channels including Dell.com, DES, and big box stores.

