Databricks wins 2024 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award





We are pleased to announce that Databricks has been named the 2024 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year in the Data – Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category. This award recognizes top partners who leverage Google Cloud to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive innovation. This achievement highlights the strength of our partnership and commitment to providing a unified data intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates with Google Cloud.

This recognition underscores Databricks' dedication to providing our joint customers with seamless, cutting-edge data and AI experiences on Google Cloud. Databricks' mission is to bring data intelligence to all Google Cloud customers by enabling organizations to understand and use their own data to build their own AI systems. This mission is realized through Databricks and Google Cloud's joint commitment to open cloud. This open approach enables interoperability for enterprises, including those that want to use multiple public cloud and open source technologies, such as Kubernetes, MLflow, Apache Spark, Delta Lake, and Databricks' recently announced open LLM DBRX for generative AI applications. and portability is guaranteed.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Databricks,” said Vinod Marur, senior vice president of engineering at Databricks. “Our commitment to providing data intelligence to our customers and enabling them to deliver accurate and well-managed GenAI applications on Google Cloud highlights our joint commitment to innovation and collaboration. .”

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystems and Channels, Google Cloud. “Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrates the transformative impact and value our partners deliver to customers.” I am honored to recognize the accomplishments that have been achieved.”

Databricks is available on Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing customers to quickly evaluate, purchase, and deploy vendor applications. By signing up for a free trial on Google Cloud Marketplace, new subscribers can receive personalized support from his Databricks experts.

Databricks is proud to be a signature sponsor of Google Cloud Next 2024, hosting an informative session on “Advancing Generative AI with Databricks on Google Cloud.” There, you'll learn how to leverage GenAI to develop and deploy customized solutions such as Q&A bots and custom models. . Likewise, keep an eye out for Google Cloud at the Databricks Data and AI Summit in San Francisco, June 10-13, 2024.

We look forward to collaboration and success with Google Cloud in the coming years.

Start a 14-day free trial of Databricks on Google Cloud.

