Android Studio makes Android development faster and easier with Gemini Pro





Posted by: Sandhya Mohan – Android Studio Product Manager

As part of the next chapter of the Gemini era, we're announcing the introduction of Gemini in more products. Today, we're excited to announce that Android Studio is making Android development faster and easier with Gemini 1.0 Pro models. Through internal testing, we have seen significant improvements in response quality over the past few months. Additionally, Android Studio is making this transition even more clear by announcing that Studio Bot is now called Gemini.

Gemini in Android Studio is an AI-powered coding assistant that you can access directly from the IDE. Enhance your high-quality Android apps by helping you generate code for your app, provide complex code completion, answer questions, find related resources, add code comments, and more, all without leaving Android Studio. Accelerate your ability to develop quickly. Android Studio Jellyfish is available in over 180 countries and regions.

If you were already using Studio Bot in the Canary channel, you'll continue to enjoy the same useful and powerful features, but you'll notice an improved quality of response compared to previous versions.

Ask Gemini your Android development questions

Gemini in Android Studio understands natural language, so you can ask development questions in your own words. You can type your questions in the chat window. Questions can range from very simple and open-ended to specific problems you need help with.

Below are some examples of the types of queries you can respond to.

How do I add camera support to my app? Compose requires a login screen that includes a username field, a password field, a “Sign In” button, and a “Forgot your password?” is. Link. I would like to hide the input password field. What is the best way to get location information in Android? I have an “orders” table with columns like “order_id”, “customer_id”, “product_id”, “price”, “order_date”, etc. Can you help me create a query that calculates the average order amount per customer for the last month?

Gemini in Android Studio remembers the context of your conversations, so you can also ask follow-up questions like “Can you show me the code for this in Kotlin?” or “Can you show me how to do it in Compose?”

Speed ​​up your coding with AI-powered code completion

Gemini in Android Studio helps improve your productivity by providing powerful AI code completion. You can receive suggestions for multiline code completion, how to comment your code, and how to add documentation to your code.

Designed with privacy in mind

Gemini in Android Studio is designed with privacy in mind. Gemini is only available if you log in and enable it. You don't need to submit code context to take advantage of most features. By default, Gemini chat responses in Android Studio are based purely on conversation history, and you control whether additional context is shared for customized responses. this is,[Android Studio]>[設定]can be updated at a detailed project level at any time. There is also a custom way to opt out of specific files and folders through .aiexclude files. As with our work on other AI projects, we adhere to a set of responsible AI principles. Learn more about.

Build a generative AI app using Gemini API starter templates

Android Studio uses Gemini to not only increase your productivity, but also leverage Gemini models to help you create AI-powered features in your applications. Canary releases (channels in Android Studio)[ファイル]>[新しいプロジェクト]>[Gemini API Starter]Get started in minutes using the Gemini API starter template available at.[ファイル]>[サンプルのインポート]>[Google Generative AI サンプル]You can also use the code samples available at.

Gemini API is multimodal. That is, it can support image and text input. For example, both text and image input can be used to support conversational chat, summarization, translation, caption generation, and more.

Try Gemini in Android Studio

Gemini in Android Studio is still in preview, but since we released the experience in May 2023, we've added many improvements and now a major model update. Currently, developers can try it for free. Please test this experience and let us know your feedback before we release it to stable.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Medium, YouTube, or X to stay up to date. Let's build the future of Android apps together.

