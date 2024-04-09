Google suddenly issues new warning ahead of iPhone iOS 18 update





Apple's iOS 18 brings exciting new features to more than 1 billion iPhone users, including RCS. But Google's latest warning and the serious issues behind it may halt some of that excitement and serve as a much-needed reality check…

RCS is a spam disaster…

Ahead of iOS 18's release in the fall, reports are dominated by expectations for exciting AI upgrades. But another important change was on the messaging front, where Apple finally caved to pressure from Google and others to allow RCS on the iPhone.

While RCS is definitely a big step up from the 1990s SMS platform currently used for messaging between Android and iPhone, it does have its drawbacks. There will almost certainly be no end-to-end encryption between Google Messages and iMessage, leaving Apple users at risk for the uncontrollable avalanche of spam that his RCS will bring. .

Google is currently ramping up its efforts to address this issue before iOS 18 is released. The risk, of course, is that this takes away some of the gloss Google used to lure Apple to his RCS in the first place. Perhaps you should be careful what you wish for.

While submitting media and displaying input indicators are fun for users, RCS ads are perhaps the biggest change, and the value of this fairly new segment is skyrocketing. RCS is touted to bring unprecedented levels of customer targeting and 100% viewability to brands, potentially becoming the largest advertising vehicle in the world now that there are no filters on captured audience types and emails. There is a gender.

Ahead of Apple bringing over 1 billion more users to RCS, Piunikaweb reports that Google is working to secure the platform in as many ways as possible before rolling out RCS to millions of iPhone users. I have reported the changes that I believe are being made. Includes even more spam links.

Google's new message alert suddenly appears ahead of Apple's RCS update

Assemble debugging / Piunika Web

Google has already warned that Messages users have good intentions when clicking on links from unknown senders to stem the tide of smishing attacks. But now it appears they've gone further, requiring users to actually click and accept the risk before opening a link.

As ENEA reported earlier this year, 4.8% of global messaging traffic is fraudulent, making the messaging ecosystem so pervasive that 19.8 billion to 35.7 billion fraudulent messages will be sent by 2023. and fraudulent messages cost brands $1.16 billion.

The harsh reality for the RCS market is that when it comes to avoiding consumer backlash, the last thing a company wants is for users to become frustrated and turn off RCS. The prize is a $2 billion market, and businesses are increasingly adopting RCS for its ability to effectively engage customers, with research showing RCS messages are read 35 times more than emails Engagement with brands is 74% higher.

No one wants to see the golden goose killed at this early stage. So this is a great wake-up call for Android users, and of course everyone except the spam factories that are churning out billions of junk messages.

As Android Police comments, this verification step is intended to control RCS spam, and is important before Apple extends RCS support to iPhones. This is not Google's first step towards RCS to bring Android closer to Apple, and Google's decision to lock some rooted devices out of RCS had a similar purpose.

If Apple and Google really want to join over-the-tops like WhatsApp as full-fledged cross-platform messaging solutions, they'll likely need to introduce more levels of defense to filter spam. Apple has a strong track record of applying innovation to privacy and security, and that will be greatly needed here.

