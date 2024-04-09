How a data specialist landed a $300,000 job at Google





Ankit Virmani switched his career from consulting to the technology industry. After he worked a full day at Deloitte, he spent hours every night teaching himself how to write code. How Virmani ended up getting his job at Google is a two-page decision he now defends.

Ankit Virmani had been in consulting for five years when he started looking at moving into technology.

“I always knew in my heart that I wanted more technical depth. I wanted to make things, not sell too many things,” said Virmani, who immigrated to the United States from India to pursue a master's degree. said.

In the first half of 2020, he jumped into it.

After a day at her full-time job at Deloitte, Virmani would spend three to four hours each night practicing coding and another two hours reading about the industry. He also started spending time with people in the field and asking them about real-time scenarios and challenges they face on the job.

“I didn't want answers from them. I wanted to know the thought process of how they navigate these complex challenges at scale,” he told Business Insider. .

It didn't pay off right away. He was rejected by Microsoft and Amazon at various stages of the application process.

Six months after making the move, he accepted a job as a data and machine learning specialist in Google's Seattle office.

This is the resume he used to apply for a job at Google that pays over $300,000 a year. BI confirmed his employment and compensation.

The two-page resume Virmani used to apply to Google in 2020.Ankit Virmani Sacrifice the “one page only” resume rule

Looking back on his resume in four years, Virmani said he would make some formatting changes.

“This attitude gives everything equal importance, and I don't like that,” he said. “I would put a hierarchy of importance, with the summary and past accomplishments at the top, followed by professional experience, education, and technical skills.”

But Virmani said he plans to leave some things unchanged, including document length, after gaining a better understanding of what employers like Google value.

Sacrificing the “one page only” rule for improved readability: Virmani broke the “one page only” rule in favor of concise summaries. “There are very well-structured sections and high-level themes,” he said of using subheadings such as “Data Architecture” and “Cloud Strategy.” His manager at Google later told him that this style allowed them to understand his responsibilities without having to decipher the text below.

Emphasize team effort: Virmani says that while some people overemphasize individual contributions on their resumes, “That's never the case. At least in my experience, it's always teamwork. ”. That's why he gave his personal summary in part, focusing on his team's achievements. “At Google, we highly value integrity and humility. This is our culture, and we know that great things cannot be accomplished by individuals alone,” he said.

I'll save a few details for the interview: Virmani said she was careful not to over-explain her past projects during the interview to build curiosity and have a good conversation. Points to talk about in an interview. ”

Virmani is not the only one who has chosen to sacrifice a “typical” rsum decision. For Shola West, that came in the form of breaking down the idea of ​​”no rasam gap.”

West is part of a growing group of Gen Zers who are trying to downplay the gap in unemployment spells between jobs or between education and jobs.

West previously told BI that he took a year off at the start of his career to figure out what he really wanted to pursue. She has accepted her gap and now works at an advertising agency and has a side hustle in her career advice.

For Mariana Kobayashi, breaking away from the norms of rsum meant abandoning the written form altogether.

Kobayashi landed an account executive role at Google after designing a video about why she should take the role.

Kobayashi previously told BI that she spent 10 hours creating a video resume that she sent directly to hiring managers. Her Google recruiter contacted her after seeing the video, and she eventually landed a job at the tech giant.

