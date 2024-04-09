After Eclipse, Eyes Hurt exploded at Google.Symptoms to identify eye damage and solar retinopathy





There's panic on the web! Searches for “Eyes Hurt” skyrocketed after the eclipse. The total solar eclipse was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime moment for many people. But potential eye damage remained the most discussed topic as fake glasses flooded the market and thousands of people refused to give up until they discovered this rare celestial phenomenon. Here's a guide to identifying signs of eye strain or damage after a solar eclipse, as well as steps to take if you experience discomfort or vision changes.

The researchers of this study claimed that children who had their cataracts removed were at increased risk of glaucoma. Glaucoma is a vision-threatening condition that damages the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain. (Unsplash) Google searches for “Eye Hurt” skyrocket

On April 8, millions of people across America gathered to witness a huge celestial event along the path of totality. However, after the eclipse, some people began experiencing discomfort such as redness, itching, and pain in their eyes. It is understandable that some people are worried that they may have accidentally injured their eye.

Unlock exclusive access to Indian General Election stories only on HT App. Downloading now!

Also read: Amazing images/videos of total solar eclipse take the internet by storm, giving opinions from Dallas to Canada

As a precaution, NASA had previously advised everyone to only use glasses that have been tested in a laboratory. Unfortunately, this problem already appears to be widespread. The American Academy of Ophthalmology has released a list of symptoms to watch for in the coming days to ensure people take the necessary steps to keep their eyes safe and healthy.

Symptoms of eye damage after a solar eclipse Color blindness

Experts say you should be aware of the signs and symptoms of solar retinopathy, also known as color blindness. This is when light damages the retina. These symptoms may include mild to severe headaches, blurred vision, a blind spot in the center of one or both eyes, increased light sensitivity, distorted vision, and changes in color perception. Doctors say these symptoms don't appear right away, but can take some time to develop.

Also read: Horrifying video of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 engine ripped apart during takeoff

How long does it take for symptoms to appear?

Visual symptoms usually begin within 6 to 12 hours, but some people experience symptoms sooner. If you experience any unpleasant symptoms, experts recommend seeing an eye doctor or ophthalmologist as soon as possible.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, “Damage from a solar eclipse is unlikely to cause pain or discomfort to the eye because there are no pain-sensing nerves in the retina.” “Instead, you will notice visual symptoms within four to six hours. However, some people may notice symptoms after 12 hours,” it added.

Is there a cure for solar retinopathy?

According to experts published in People, there is no cure for solar retinopathy. The organization suggests that some people eventually recover after some time. However, in some cases, permanent vision loss may occur. Most people recover in 3-6 months, but some suffer permanent vision loss in the form of small blind spots or distortions.

Don't panic about eye damage.It may not be the case

It's common to panic when staring at the sun after a solar eclipse. However, medical experts suggest that most people are fine if they experience discomfort and there is no need to worry. Nevertheless, some people panic and rush to the hospital only to find out that nothing is wrong. To date, only a few cases of permanent eye damage have been reported. Even if you strain your eyes during a solar eclipse, the effects are mostly temporary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/eyes-hurt-explodes-on-google-after-eclipse-symptoms-to-spot-eye-damage-solar-retinopathy-101712629768422.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos