Retailers need to adopt AI ML to transform their approach to supply chain management — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Retailers are redesigning their supply chains to address evolving consumer expectations, channel changes, disruption, and uncertainty. Key findings include:

The top three most important features for retailers to manage consumer demand and inventory levels are real-time inventory visibility (45%), customer demand sensing (45%), and inventory optimization tools (43%). %) is.

Additionally, 59% of respondents are addressing the need to evolve with changing consumer preferences, expanding omnichannel options from some locations to meet changing consumer delivery preferences. Masu.

More than half (53%) are expanding their supplier base/sourcing options and adding sourcing redundancy to diversify and reduce risks associated with disruptions.

Integrated supply chain planning capabilities are essential for CPGs to balance volatility and retail collaboration while expanding consumer touchpoints. But change is difficult given the complex legacy constraints and trade-offs required across fragmented organizations.

Key findings include:

79% of CPGs report that daily planning is important to accurately predict and respond to consumer demand

32% say planning is fragmented across different teams, systems, and geographies, and 27% say slow and uncoordinated planning cycles and levels hinder end-to-end value chain planning. They are reporting that it is impacting execution synchronization.

Supply fluctuations, such as material shortages and production disruptions, are impacting the ability of 82% of consumer goods manufacturers to meet order expectations

To combat macroeconomic factors such as inflation, consumer goods manufacturers are monitoring demand signals (48%), building up safety stock or maintaining higher inventory levels (22%), stocking Focuses on adjusting inventory and production strategies through inventory turnover.production strategy

“The retail and consumer goods industries continue to face complex, global challenges that require actionable insights to accurately forecast, predict and manage consumer demand.” RELEX Solutions said Lawrence Brennig Jones, vice president of strategy and marketing.

To thrive in this new reality, companies are fundamentally changing their approach to supply chain management by breaking down silos, embracing new technologies like AI and ML, and fostering a culture of collaboration and agility. needs to be transformed into.

Winners will be those that achieve resilience and flexibility, sensing and responding to disruptions and opportunities in real time, and continuously adapting their strategies in the face of change.

With the right mindset, tools, and partners, retailers and consumer goods manufacturers can build the supply chain of the future and achieve new levels of growth and profitability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/4/9/relex-solutions-retailers-must-transform-approaches-to-supply-chain-management-by-embracing-ai-and-ml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos