Federal Circuit upholds mixed ITC ruling authorizing Google redesign





Google argues that because Sonos' infringement claims rely on “features or steps that users add or perform after Google imports the device into the United States,” its products that were originally accused of it do not possess the five patents at issue. I tried to claim that there was no infringement. But the CAFC said the court had already rejected that argument. ”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) ruled Monday that Google infringed five of Sonos, Inc.'s patents, but not three of its proposed redesigns. The ITC's final judgment was upheld.

Sonos owns U.S. Patent Nos. 10,439,896 (896), 9,195,258 (258), 9,219,959 (959), 10,209,953 (953), and 8,588,949 (949). Sonos filed a complaint with the ITC alleging that certain Google audio players and controllers infringed its patents, and the ITC agreed and issued a limited exclusion order prohibiting Google from selling the infringing products in the United States. and issued a cease and desist order (CDO). During the presidential review period, he will set a 100% bond against the importation of infringing products by Google. However, the ITC's chief administrative law judge said that certain non-infringing alternatives (NIAs) proposed by Google avoided infringement. Sonos appealed his NIA's finding of non-infringement, and Google cross-appealed its finding of infringement by the originally accused product.

In the CAFC opinion written by Judge Stark, the court first explained that the ITC's findings regarding the NIA were supported by substantial evidence. The ITC found that NIA did not infringe 896 patents, 258 patents, and 959 patents because:

1) Claim 1 of the 896 patent requires sending at least one single second message containing both the claimed identifier and the claimed security key, whereas Google's redesigned 896 NIA 2 requires: The identifier and security key are sent in two separate messages.

2) The 258 patent claims a technique for synchronizing smart speakers with each other by transmitting time information, meaning information representing the time value indicated by the device's clock, whereas the 258 NIA 1 uses an incrementing counter. cannot be synchronized because it does not represent a time value. Must be the requested time information.and

3) The Board's interpretation of the term equalization in claim 10 of the '959 patent was correct, and under that narrow interpretation, '959 NIA 4 was not infringed.

Regarding Google's cross-appeal to the European Commission, which found that the '896 and '949 patents were infringed by the first accused product, the CAFC similarly found that the accused product performs the claimed function. Agreed with the European Commission's findings, including relying on Google's expert testimony. 896 patent, and therefore infringes it. Google also challenged the Commission's finding for failing to demonstrate that the challenged claims of the '896 patent were demonstrably invalid relative to the prior art system, but the CAFC reviewed the ITC's analysis. It affirmed, stating that the claims of the '896 patent are valid over the related prior art system. art.

Turning to the '949 patent, which covers technology that allows players in a group to collectively and individually adjust their volume, Google relies on its prosecution history to broadly disclaim that Sonos has any connected or interdependent operations. claimed to have done so.But since then [t]Because the party seeking to invoke a prosecution history disclaimer has the burden of proving the existence of a clear and unmistakable disclaimer that would be obvious to a person of ordinary skill in the art, the court will consider the prosecution history disclaimer provided. It was agreed that the statement did not meet this standard. And because Google did not present an alternative argument for non-infringement, the CAFC upheld her ITC finding.

Finally, Google argues that because Sonos' infringement claims rely on features and steps that users added or performed after Google imported the devices into the United States, their products originally accused are not covered by the five patents at issue. District court is the appropriate forum for Sonos's claims because Sonos sought to argue that it did not infringe the law. But the CAFC said the court had already rejected that argument in Suprema, Inc. v. Intl Trade Comn, 796 F.3d 1338 (Fed. Cir. 2015) (en banc), and Google agreed. In this case, the court said:

Article 337 assumes that infringement may occur after import. This law defines any sale within the United States after import as illegal. . . of articles that infringe. . . . This law thus distinguishes between the unfair trade practice of importing and infringement by defining the importation of infringing goods, that is, goods that are sold after importation, as unfair. Section 337(a)(1)(B) Sales. . . The post-importation text confirms that the Commission is permitted to focus on post-importation activities to confirm completion of the infringement.

Therefore, the CAFC stated that the court is bound by its precedent.

Image source: Deposit Photos Author: sharafmaksumov Image ID: 229492118

Eileen McDermott Eileen McDermott is the editor-in-chief of IPWatchdog.com. Eileen is a seasoned intellectual property and legal journalist, and she is no stranger to the world of intellectual property. […see more]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ipwatchdog.com/2024/04/08/federal-circuit-upholds-mixed-itc-determination-google-redesigns/id%3D175158/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos