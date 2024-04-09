Google upgrades Find My Device network on Android. Introducing 5 ways to use it





Google is rolling out its all-new Find My Device globally from the US and Canada, making a huge leap forward in the world of Android device tracking. Boasting a crowdsourcing network spanning over 1 billion Android devices, this innovative system promises to help you find misplaced Android devices and everyday essentials quickly and securely.

In addition to a great set of features, Find My Device prioritizes security and privacy. Layered protections, including end-to-end encryption of location data and aggregated device location reporting, protect your personal information while providing unparalleled control over your connected devices.

The new Find My Device app, compatible with devices running Android 9 and above, heralds a new era in device tracking and security.

Here are five key features of the new Find My Device app.

1. Find your offline device Owners of compatible Android smartphones and tablets can now easily find their device even when they're offline. Users can make their device ring through the app and track their location on a map, ensuring that even the most elusive gadgets can be found. Additionally, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users will benefit from special hardware that can locate their device even when it's turned off or its battery is drained.

2. Track everyday items using Bluetooth tags Find My Device now supports tracking everyday items such as keys, wallets, and bags. His Bluetooth tracker tags from well-known brands such as Chipolo and Pebblebee will be integrated into his app starting in May. These tags are tailored for the Find My Device network and provide compatibility with unknown tracker alerts across Android and iOS, protecting users from unwanted tracking. Additional Bluetooth tags from eufy, Jio, and Motorola are expected to be released later this year.

3. Find nearby items If the item you're looking for is closer than you expected, the new Find Nearby button offers a solution. This feature helps users easily locate lost devices and everyday essentials, providing peace of mind in times of trouble.

4. Locate devices in your home with Nest Knowing that most lost items are likely within range of your home, Find My Device now integrates with your Nest devices. This addition allows users to measure the distance between their lost device and their Nest device at home, greatly simplifying the search process.

5. Share accessories with friends and family Sharing is caring, and the new Find My Device app embodies this sentiment. Users will be able to share accessories with friends and family, enabling collaborative tracking efforts. Sharing accessories, such as house keys, TV remotes, and luggage, helps everyone stay alert and prepared for potential losses.

