Harvard SEAS researchers develop new type of fluid | News





A research group at Harvard University's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences has developed the first metadata for a new class of fluids that brings many interesting properties, including tunable compressibility, changeable optical properties, and the ability to be programmed to process a variety of fluids. designed the fluid. It takes a load.

SEAS researcher Adele Gerouri, lead author of the paper, said the project started with a coffee with colleague Ben Goritsen.

Over the next four years, Gerouri faced many challenges, including miniaturizing the system.

I have completely failed, he said, because this is not my sustenance.

Physics professor David A. Weitz, a co-author of the study, credited Gerouri with having the tenacity and drive to actually make it happen on the scale he did.

Metafluid consists of small spherical capsules filled with air and suspended in silicone oil that collapse in response to pressure.

Weitzs' lab helped Djellouli develop a scalable manufacturing technique that allows spherical shells to be made at smaller scales and more fluid-like. Weitz explained that he thought the large scale was sufficient to demonstrate basic physics, but Geroli decided to create a smaller system.

Geroli said metamaterials are man-made materials whose properties derive from their structure rather than their molecular composition, and likened metamaterials to Lego pieces stacked on top of each other.

While previous research in this area has primarily focused on solid materials, this work provides tunable compressibility, allowing for use that takes advantage of the properties of both liquids and gases.

Djellouli also noted the importance of optical tunability, saying that metafluids can change from opaque to transparent.

Geroli described the properties of metafluids as having the ability to switch from Newtonian behavior to non-Newtonian behavior when pressure is applied, something he said is unprecedented to his knowledge.

These fluids can be used in robots and hydraulic cylinders to help operate machinery such as cranes and excavators.

Gerouri said metafluid could be applied to technologies such as drilling machines that currently use petroleum and are difficult to adjust to different load sizes. Metafluid can be programmed to respond to specific scenarios, making it easier to operate the machine.

This just scratches the surface of what we know, Gerouri said.

This started as a coffee discussion, so we encourage you to talk to each other and share your ideas, he added, “If you really believe in your idea, you should work on it. ”

