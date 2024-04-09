Blumenthal Arts unveils immersive experiences inspired by NASA missions | WFAE 90.7





Blumenthal Arts will open a new immersive entertainment facility this fall called SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE. The facility will send participants on a virtual journey inspired by his NASA mission on the International Space Station.

The experience will take place from September 20th to November 10th in the newly named Iron District.

Using VR headsets, viewers can experience space exploration similar to what astronauts experienced on the International Space Station. When the VR headset is on, participants will be effectively 400 miles above Earth.

From Felix & Paul Studios, Space Explorers – The ISS Experience, produced by Felix & Paul Studios in association with Time Studios.

This new program is part of the creation of Blume Studios, which will create programming for future immersive projects that combine technology, art, and community.

Just off Interstate 77 and near Bank of America Stadium, the Iron District is home to a new space experience. The SPACE EXPLORES site is part of the former Charlotte Pipe and Foundries cast iron foundry.

“Real estate developers don't just bring people together, they create colors, textures and creative sparkles that bring economic vitality and success to growing communities,” Blumenthal CEO Tom Gabbard said in a statement. “We are beginning to understand the power of what we do to deliver.”

We are honored to be the first residents and partners to contribute to the revitalization of the Iron District, he said.

The former Charlotte Pipe and Foundry site is one of the largest redevelopment sites in uptown Charlotte, and is rumored to be the site of a possible new Carolina Panthers stadium in the future. .

