Google Vids is Workspace's newest AI-powered app





For decades, work has revolved around documents, spreadsheets, and slide decks. Word, Excel, PowerPoint; pages, numbers, keynotes. Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides. Now, Google is proposing to add one more to that trifecta. It's an app called Vids that aims to make it easier than ever for businesses and consumers to collaborate and create shareable videos.

Google Vids is not an app for making beautiful or not-so-beautiful movies. That means things like things people do at work, like making pitches, updating teams, and explaining complex concepts. Kristina Behr, Google's vice president of product management for her Workspace collaboration app, says the main goal is to make everything as easy as possible. Our philosophy is that if you can create slides, you can create videos with Vids, she says. No video production required.

From what I've seen so far with Vids, it seems to be pretty much what you get if you turn Google Slides into a video app. It collects assets from Drive and elsewhere and assembles them sequentially, but unlike the columns of slides in the Slides sidebar, it assembles a left-to-right timeline of the video. You can then add a voiceover, shoot it yourself, and edit it all to create a finished video. The finished videos often look like recorded PowerPoint presentations, Meet calls, or the now-ubiquitous training videos where a person speaks to you from a small circle in the bottom corner while graphics play on the screen. I think it might look like this. We're going to see a lot of product promotions that use a lot of clip art. But in theory, you can create almost anything with Vids.

Creating a video is like creating a deck of slides, but the finished product is a video. Image: Google

You can do all this yourself, or you can tell Google's Gemini AI to create the first draft of your video. Gemini can create storyboards. You can write scripts. You can read scripts using the text-to-speech feature. You can create images to use in your videos. The app has a library of stock videos and audio that users can add to their videos.

Once you create something with Vids, you can share it with others. But like all of Google's productivity tools, when you share a Vid (as Google wants you to call it), you're doing more than just sharing a file with a play button. The people you share with can also comment, leave notes, and even edit the video themselves. He can export to MP4 if he wants, but what we want is for it to look a lot like other collaboration apps, Behr says. In her head and in her Google mind, videos aren't all that different from spreadsheets.

From video messaging tools like Loom to editing suites like Descript, there are plenty of tools aimed at making tasks like this easier. Companies like ClickUp are also starting to incorporate video capabilities into their productivity suites. Even Vimeo has largely become a business-centric tool for creating quick marketing videos. In fact, Google is late to this market, but it's making the same bets as other companies. In an era of remote work and a video-dominated culture, employees will spend less of their 9-to-5 hours composing emails and more time producing videos. .

These are not Hollywood productions and are meant to be quick videos that can be easily shared at work. Image: Google

Google's big advantage here is that they can integrate Vids with many other tools. Behr says more features are coming in the future, including mobile support. But what's missing one thing? YouTube signs. You know, it's another video service owned by Google. When I mention this, Behr laughs and says that while some technology is shared between the two products, the target audience and use cases are, he says, quite fundamentally different between the two products. Ta. This is a work product for workers to use at work. He was trying to see if the use case was actually supported.

Google plans to launch a public beta of Vids this summer. Some of his Workspace customers are already testing it, and Behr says he's already seeing some trends emerging. Most videos are short, less than three minutes, she says. Most are pitches, training videos, updates, and videos celebrating achievements and people. Behr says she has replaced her weekly round-up email with Vids. I've gotten a lot of feedback that they like it because they can see my facial expressions when I'm talking.

Videos can be a feature of slides or documents. By rolling this out on its own, Google seems to want to show that this isn't just another way to present a deck. It's a completely new way of sharing information. I'm not sure if we can believe that Google's products will be around forever, but our Docs, Sheets, and Slides products are as durable as anything in technology. Google thinks Vids is big as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/4/9/24124168/google-vids-video-ai-workspace-app The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos