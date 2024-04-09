Massive changes to Google Chrome threaten open web, but users have little sympathy





Google (GOOG, GOOGL) plans to significantly reshape the digital advertising world by the end of the year. In a move aimed at protecting the privacy of web users, Google is ending the use of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser, deprecating one of the foundational technologies of the commercial web.

Last month, Yahoo Finance reported on what this disruption means for the survival of websites that use third-party cookies. It's not beautiful. Some experts say the upcoming transition will be an extinction-level event for many companies.

However, according to reader feedback, many Internet users have little sympathy for such publishers. Some responses to the article treated the reinvention of the advertising industry as long overdue and welcomed an overhaul. Some readers argue that advertising in general is ineffective, but criticize the intrusiveness and ham-fisted nature of targeted advertising that follows us everywhere through our daily digital lives. Some people do.

One reader said, “I guess I'm an anomaly, but I've never seen an ad and said, “Oh, I want one'' in my life.''

Another user complained, “I'm so tired of visiting the site and then moving elsewhere and seeing ads for companies I choose not to do business with.”

The coping mechanism that has now become natural for Internet users is summarized in a reader's comment: “If there's an X in your ad, click it and the ad will disappear.”

The push to remove third-party cookies comes in response to changing sentiment around the need for more robust consumer privacy. (Michael Probst/AP Photo, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Third-party cookies allow companies to track users across websites and target relevant advertisements. Without these, companies have less knowledge about their audience and less ability to make money through advertising.

The long-standing disruption of ad technology will challenge what has sustained the internet experience for decades: users being shown ads and being given access to free content in exchange. For websites that rely on advertising on the open internet, the death of cookies risks destroying their models and livelihoods.

However, the push to phase out third-party cookies reflects changing consumer sentiment regarding the need for improved privacy. This helps explain why there is no widespread public opposition to the storage of cookies, despite the risks on websites where consumers congregate.

The public opinion data reflects widespread anxiety about the use of data and distrust of companies that collect information about people online.

According to a Pew Research Center report released in October 2023, about 4 in 10 Americans believe that companies sell their information to others without their knowledge or that people They say they are extremely concerned about their identity and personal information being stolen.

Data shows that nearly 70% of social media users say they have changed their settings to manage their online privacy. And a similar percentage of U.S. adults say they refuse or disable cookies and other tracking on websites to protect their privacy.

49% of people say they have stopped using a device, website, or app because they are worried about how their personal information is being used. And 44% said they used a browser or search engine that didn't track their behavior.

While concerns about surveillance technology have traditionally been associated with the realm of law enforcement, the same survey shows that police are less concerned about monitoring web activity. This contrast suggests that attitudes toward the threat posed by carrying out so many routines, habits, and activities online are evolving.

Advertising industry experts acknowledge that bad actors have exploited mainstream tracking technologies. But they believe that cookie depreciation is an inappropriate solution that punishes responsible companies that rely on cookies, rather than unscrupulous data collectors who undermine awareness of ad targeting.

Anthony Catur, chief executive of IAB Tech Lab, a trade group for the digital advertising industry, said that while a more private web experience is a valid aspiration, current approaches to removing third-party cookies are deeply flawed. Ta. It's like punishing a car for an accident caused by a drunk driver.

Despite the vocal opposition to the digital advertising business, the large ecosystem and billions of dollars flowing through the industry demonstrate its value to many large public companies and advertisers looking to get people's attention.

From an industry perspective, consumer data shows that targeted advertising is effective. Otherwise, brands wouldn't pay to put their products in front of an audience.

Data from the IAB Tech Lab suggests that consumers understand the interaction between ad-supported models and access to free services on the Internet. A report released by the group in January found that a majority of consumers (80%) agree that websites and apps are free because of advertising. Also, 91% of consumers would react negatively if they had to pay for a website or app that they currently use for free. The study also found that nearly 90% of consumers prefer targeted ads, and 87% are more likely to click on an ad for a product they're interested in or want to shop.

Of course, some Internet users may be operating with unrealistic expectations, hoping to have unlimited access to media without subscription fees or advertising. Meanwhile, a number of news publishers and streaming companies are conducting their own experiments, trying to find the right balance between free content, ad tiers, paywalls, and ad-free experiences.

All of this is unfolding amid turmoil in the media industry. While the profitability of streaming services remains uncertain, cord-cutting is accelerating. And while artificial intelligence threatens to reshape the way people access content on the internet, many websites are Traffic to is decreasing.

With so much uncertainty, many publishers seem to be out of luck.

