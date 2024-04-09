Some Apple Vision Pro users suffer from black eyes, headaches, and neck pain





Written by John Swartz

Several early adopters of Apple's mixed reality headset told MarketWatch that fit was a “challenge,” but they still love the new gadget.

As it turns out, some Apple Vision Pro users feel that virtual reality headsets aren't all that easy on the eyes.

Emily Allman got the $3,500 device in February and told MarketWatch that her eyes went black about an hour after she first put it on.

“For the first few weeks, I couldn't use it much because it didn't fit right,” said Olman, chief media officer of Kensington, Calif.-based Hopscotch Interactive. Residential real estate customers.

She added that after wearing Apple Vision Pro, she had “like a black eye.” [placed] Too much weight on your cheeks. ”

Olman isn't the only user worried about Apple's new VR device. Ian Beecraft, CEO of consulting firm Signal and Cipher, said in an interview that he felt pain at the base of his skull and upper back after the two-hour session. He blamed the fit of Apple's gadgets.

Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) Vision Pro is causing a lot of consternation, “ahhs,” and black eyes and other ailments among early adopters of the heralded mixed reality headset. While it may be well-reviewed, this high-tech wearable comes with an important caveat. Users say that if you wear them for long periods of time (more than an hour), you risk neck pain, headaches, eye strain, and back pain. About devices and Apple literature. Some users have complained on social media sites like Reddit about side effects such as puffiness and dryness of the eyes, along with dark circles under the eyes that resemble black eyes.

Apple referred MarketWatch to its user guidelines, but did not provide any formal comment. The company said the majority of customers gave Apple Vision Pro the highest ratings, and few complained about the physical impact.

“It's like having a computer strapped to your face,” said Jeremy Beilenson, a virtual reality researcher at Stanford University who recently published a study on the psychological effects of using pass-through video in mixed reality. Passthrough is a feature that allows the user to step outside of her VR view and glimpse a real-time view of her surroundings.

Last June, Apple introduced Vision Pro, perhaps its most significant hardware product in nearly a decade. The company said the headset provides access to “spatial computing” and brings “a new dimension to powerful personal technology.”

Overuse of headsets, including Apple's, can cause temporary general discomfort, distraction from the real world, and “simulator sickness,” which is similar to motion sickness, Beilenson said.

New Jersey plastic surgeon Dr. Zhaib Ibrahim said he experiences headaches when using an AR/VR headset for more than two hours during an operating room procedure. “I need to rest,” he said.

Apple provides some guidelines for using Apple Vision Pro (AVP). It says, “As you become accustomed to using Vision Pro, take breaks every 20 to 30 minutes and adjust the time according to your comfort level.”

The company also warns users to stop using the device if they begin to feel sick and urges them to “consult your health care provider if symptoms persist.”

One of Vision Pro's key features is the ability to overlay app functionality onto real-world environments.The user says, “No more. [be] “You're limited by your display,” Apple CEO Tim Cook boasted in June.

Don't miss: Apple stock had a rough year in 2024. The bulls see “many tailwinds” ahead.

OPINION: Will Apple build better AI? Questions abound as Tim Cook hints at what's to come.

Apple's entry into the mixed reality market comes amid rising consumer sales of Meta Platforms Inc.'s (META) Oculus and other devices. According to market research firm IDC, the global market for augmented reality and virtual reality headsets grew by 130% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to easing macroeconomic pressures. Still, overall shipments decreased by 23.5% last year from 2022.

Many early reviews of the £1 Apple device, which went on sale on February 2, have been positive, but there are still issues to be resolved, consumers said in interviews. Some early adopters, like Aneesh Kulkarni, chief technology officer at VR training company Strivr, believe that it will take years and several iterations for AVP to reach the general public, and that it will cost significantly less than AVP. He said he thinks it will be costly. Current price is $3,500.

From the Wall Street Journal: Vision Pro review: 24-hour use of Apple's mixed reality headset

It took Chris Savage, CEO of Wistia, several days of working with Emily Olman to adjust the gears and get it up to full speed.

“People are trying to figure it out, and that's part of my job as an early adopter of technology,” Savage said in an interview. “It wasn't as comfortable as I thought it would be. I ended up adjusting the fit, but it took a few days. [then] I was fine. At first I felt it right in front of my face. The band was too tight. ”

Once he got Apple Vision Pro up and running, Savage was dazzled by what he called “the best, brightest screen I've ever seen.”

Savage, like Kulkarni, believes Vision Pro is not currently in a position to reach a wide audience. To get there, Savage says, Apple needs to be smaller and lighter, and the price he calls 65% to 70% lower.

Keywords (February 2024): Zuckerberg mocks 'Apple fanboys' with Vision Pro criticism

-John Swartz

This content was generated by MarketWatch, a Dow Jones Company. MarketWatch is published independently of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(Ended) Dow Jones News

04/09/24 1051ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/2024040992/some-apple-vision-pro-users-suffer-black-eyes-headaches-and-neck-pain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos