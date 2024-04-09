'Subscription creep' costs US consumers more than $1,000 each year, CNET study finds





U.S. adults spend an average of $91 on monthly subscription services, and nearly half of them sign up for a free trial of a paid subscription and then forget to cancel, an exclusive CNET study reveals. Ta.

The survey asked consumers about the different types of services they pay for subscriptions to, how they manage their subscriptions, how they communicate about price increases, and their preferred payment methods. The most common amenities consumers reported paying for were streaming services, e-commerce memberships such as Amazon Prime, and music subscriptions. In recent years, “subscription growth” has led consumers to pay monthly or annual fees for more services, and the cost of those services can suddenly and suddenly increase.

A total of 48% of respondents said they forgot to cancel after signing up for a free trial of a paid subscription. Some said this happened multiple times a year. Millennials and Gen Z adults are the most forgetful, with 65% and 59% of respondents, respectively, saying they forgot to cancel a trial at least once.

However, it's not all doom and gloom. Nearly three in five consumers said they actively manage their subscription costs. The top strategies were to look out for sales and cheaper alternatives (31%), start and stop subscriptions as needed (24%), and bundle subscriptions (17%).

It's not a hassle to cancel subscriptions that you don't actually use. CNET's previous guides to the best internet and TV bundles and how to stream on a budget can help improve your situation.

Increase in subscriptions puts pressure on consumer budgets

Inflation has caused price increases in many areas over the past few years, whether or not a company's operating costs have actually increased. Some consumers report experiencing “subscription creep,” where companies increase the price of existing services in parallel with rolling out new features and enhancements. Our survey found that 67% of respondents said that in the past year they saw the price of one or more subscription services increase.

Money inherently expands, so some fluctuations in subscriptions are normal. For example, Amazon Prime debuted in his 2005 at a price of $79 per year, which rose to $99 in 2014, $119 in 2018, and $139 in 2022. But over the same period, the U.S. dollar inflated by about 50%, according to an inflation calculator. You can check this because it is linked to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. Still, subscription increases can catch consumers off guard, and small increases here and there can add up, especially if you're on a tight budget.

CNET's investigation also found:

More than one in ten (12%) of respondents claim their subscription is beyond their budget, but they still pay for it. Millennials are the generation with the highest monthly subscription costs, at $119 per month. Nearly 1 in 4 respondents (24%) say they think they pay too much for their subscriptions. One in four respondents (25%) have had to cancel one or more subscriptions because the price has increased and they can no longer purchase it.How to manage your subscription costs

A budgeting app or online service that actively monitors your subscription costs can help limit subscription growth. Earlier this year, CNET Money's editors named Rocket Money his 2024 Editor's Choice nominee. When the popular budgeting app Mint shut down last month after 16 years of operation, CNET Banking Editor Kelly Ernst tested several alternatives, including features like bill growth tracking and bill negotiation. I found Rocket Money to be one of the best options for budgeting due to the features available. Some of these features require a paid subscription, but the fee for the negotiation service is deducted from the savings you get, so it's not too bad.

Also ask yourself if you still need all your streaming subscriptions as summer approaches. Reducing your options may be the push you need to spend more leisure time outdoors. Her second most popular cost management strategy among survey respondents is rotation, which involves canceling a service when you're not using it and signing up again at a later date.

This is the perfect time to do some deep cleaning, not only for your living space but also for your wallet. Spending 1-2 hours each month increasing your subscription will save you money and give you more time to spend.

Methodology: CNET commissioned YouGov Plc to conduct the research. All figures are from YouGov Plc unless otherwise stated. All figures are from YouGov Plc unless otherwise stated. The total sample size was 2,343 U.S. adults, of whom 1,929 currently paid a subscription or had paid a subscription in the past year. Fieldwork was conducted from March 19 to 21, 2024. The survey was conducted online. This number is weighted and representative of all U.S. adults (18 and older).

