Bringing new generative AI and security innovations to businesses of all sizes | Google Workspace





New AI security add-on

Data privacy and security remain top priorities in the era of generative AI, with data breaches increasing by 20% last year. Unlike traditional email and productivity solutions, Gmail and Workspace are built from the ground up on a cloud-native architecture, rooted in Zero Trust principles, and powered by AI-powered threat prevention capabilities. That's why Gmail blocks over 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware from reaching your inbox. And now, by using a large-scale language model, we can block 20% more spam in Gmail and rate 1,000x more spam in his Gmail every day as reported by users.

To help businesses of all sizes keep up with the evolving security landscape, today we're launching a new AI security add-on per user that lets IT teams automatically classify and protect sensitive files in Google Drive across the enterprise. We've made it available for $10 per month. This feature uses a privacy-preserving AI model trained using organization-specific data to continuously assess existing and new files in Drive for all employees, including front-line employees. , classification, and protection.

Because the job of security never ends, Gmail continues to innovate to keep your data safe and make Gmail the most secure email for business. That's why we're extending DLP controls and classification labels to Gmail in beta. We're also working with partners like Thales and Fortanix to add support for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) in client-side encryption to protect your most sensitive data from quantum computer attacks. Ta.

Transform your workflow with Workspace and Vertex AI

We've made it easy to build custom AI agents using Google Cloud Vertex AI and Google Workspace. With Model Garden in Vertex AI, you can choose the right model for your needs from over 130 options. You can also use the Workspace Add-on Framework to streamline your workflow by deploying custom agents to the productivity apps you use every day in Workspace. , enhance collaboration and free up valuable time for your entire team.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, a global biopharmaceutical company, used Vertex AI and Workspace to transform its core clinical trial documentation process. Traditionally, it has taken scientists and clinicians several weeks to create an informed consent form (ICF) that summarizes the objectives of a clinical trial and outlines the details of the drug and its potential risks and interactions. A lot of manual labor was required. Now, with Vertex AI and Google Workspace, you can draft an ICF in minutes.

Now that data can be collected in the background, clinical scientists can spend less time searching and building documents from different data sources. This has significantly reduced the documentation burden from clinical scientists while maintaining privacy and data security. It used to take weeks to put these documents together. Now you can create your first draft in just minutes.Matteo Di Tomasso, Senior Vice President, Global Drug Discovery IT, Bristol-Myers Squibb

More improvements coming to Workspace

We're also continually improving and adding to existing Workspace and Gemini features, including:

Voice prompts and instant polish in Gmail: Easily send emails on the go with “Help me write” voice input, and turn rough notes into full emails with one click.

New spreadsheet building blocks and notifications: The new Tables feature (generally available in the coming weeks) takes the heavy lifting out of formatting and organizing your data with an elegant design. From project management to event planning, choose a template from a new set of building blocks so you never have to start a spreadsheet from scratch again. We also introduced conditional notifications, which are automatic alerts based on custom triggers, such as changes in status fields.

Document tabs and customization: Instead of linking to multiple documents or searching within Drive to find what you're looking for, tabs now let you organize information within a single document. Ta. You can also now easily customize your documents with full-bleed cover images that span the edges of your browser. Both features are expected to be generally available in the coming weeks.

Increased member capacity and interoperability for Chat: Increased member capacity for Spaces by up to 500,000 people is expected to be generally available in the coming weeks. Additionally, his Slack and Teams messaging interoperability is now generally available through our partner Mio, streamlining day-to-day communications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://workspace.google.com/blog/product-announcements/new-generative-ai-and-security-innovations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos