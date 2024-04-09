Fighting anti-Semitism with innovative high-tech





At a time when there is renewed concern about anti-Semitic incidents around the world and a growing climate of fear within Jewish communities, a novel and promising approach stands out. This initiative is based on the power of modern technology and creative thinking and aims to tackle the deep-rooted problem of anti-Semitism head-on.

The recent surge in anti-Semitism highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to combating this global threat.

According to a study conducted by the Anti-Defamation League Anti-Semitism Research Center (ADL), the number of Americans who hold anti-Semitic views increased from 20% in 2022 to 24% in 2023.

Recognizing the critical role of technology in this fight, a diverse coalition including governments, academia, businesses, investors and entrepreneurs is coming together to contribute innovative solutions backed by ongoing research efforts. .

A new nonprofit organization, the ADIR Challenge Foundation (Anti-Hate Disruptive Innovative Responses), is at the forefront of these efforts. The foundation, whose mission is to combat anti-Semitism through technological innovation, has launched a contest with a $1 million prize for the top prize. Moriel Lotan (left) and Adir Messika. (Credit: Family Photo)

The effort has garnered support from prominent organizations including the UJA New York Federation, USC Shoah Foundation, Anti-Defamation League, Reichmann University, Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce and Technion Australia.

Foundation established to commemorate the heroes of October 7th

The foundation was established in memory of Adir Messika, who was killed on October 7 at the age of 23 after heroically saving a friend.

Adeel's aunt, Moriel Lotan, a seasoned entrepreneur, and Shay Hershko, a Georgetown lecturer and strategy consultant with a rich background in open innovation, and former director of research at the prestigious XPRIZE Foundation. Together with Dr. Witz, he spearheaded the establishment of the foundation.

The mission of the ADIR Challenge Foundation is clear. It is about using advances in technology to combat anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred. Lotan articulated this vision, emphasizing the dual role of technology as a means of spreading hatred and as a potential tool for eradicating it. The ADIR Challenge aims to crowdsource ideas to identify where anti-Semitism is prevalent and propose innovative solutions for change.advertisement

“The ADIR Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hatred around the world, and anti-Semitism is one form of that hatred,” Hershkovitz said.

“Unfortunately, technology serves as a highly effective tool for spreading hatred and anti-Semitism. We want to turn the tables and leverage technology to combat phenomena like this. Through the wisdom of crowds, we identify the main arenas where anti-Semitism thrives and propose ideas for change.

“Contests are a way to harness the power of crowds to bring about global change,” he said, explaining that the prize structure is used as an incentive.

The competition is structured in stages, with the first stage awarding three prizes of $10,000 for ideas that identify and address the drivers of anti-Semitism. It's all-inclusive, with tracks for high school students, college students, and the general public.

Lotan explained that this stage is crucial in setting the tone for the next “bigger” competition, which will focus on developing specific technological solutions to tackle these identified challenges. did.

Experts on topics such as anti-Semitism, entrepreneurship, investing, technology, and law serve as advisors and judges for the contest. Among the attendees were Elisha Wiesel (son of the late Elie Wiesel), Google Jigsaw technology incubator CEO Yasmin Green, and Facebook's former vice president of product Sam Lessin, a partner at Vintage Fund. A certain Hamtal Melidor, technology entrepreneur Schoor Olmert, and many more.

So far, the response has been overwhelming, with registrations coming from all over the world, highlighting the universal appeal of this challenge and the commitment of the international community to the fight against anti-Semitism.

For more information, please visit the ADIR Competition website: https://www.herox.com/TheAdirChallenge.

