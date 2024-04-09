Astrobotic will launch a small probe with NASA's ice-hunting VIPER on a mission next month





COLORADO SPRINGS — Astrobotic's next moon mission will send not one, but two probes to Earth's closest neighbor.

The Pittsburgh-based company plans to launch its first Griffin lunar lander mission on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket later this year. Griffin's main job is to deliver NASA's VIPER ice rover to the moon's south pole, but it was revealed on Monday (April 8) that the lander will also carry another small rover. Ta.

Also participating in the Griffin-1 mission is Astrobotic's CubeRover. This is a small, modular machine designed to make lunar exploration accessible to a variety of customers. It will be operated using Spacefarer, a software platform developed by Canadian company Mission Control.

“What an exciting time for space exploration, as private companies are just beginning to build a new market economy on the moon,” Canadian Space Agency (CSA) President Lisa Campbell said at a press conference here Monday. I guess so.'' At the 39th Space Symposium.

“This mission promises to be groundbreaking and will be a demonstration of commercial space technology,” she added. “But frankly, I think it's only going to grow from here.”

Griffin lands on Mons Mouton, a flat-topped mountain about the size of Delaware.

The main payload of the fixed lander is VIPER (“Volatile Materials Research Polar Vehicle”). Astrobotic won her $199.5 million contract from NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program in June 2020 to land VIPER safely on gray soil. (The contract is end-to-end, meaning Astrobotic is also responsible for ensuring the safety of the launch vehicle.)

Mons Mouton is located near the moon's south pole. The region is thought to be rich in water ice, which explains why NASA plans to build a base in the area through its Artemis mission. But it's unclear how much ice actually exists near the South Pole and how much of it is accessible, which is where VIPER comes into play.

The 1,000-pound (450-kilogram) rover, about the size of a golf cart, will spend about 100 Earth days mapping the distribution and concentration of water ice in the Mons-Mouton region.

“NASA will use the data collected by the rover to show where lunar ice is most likely to be found and accessible. This will allow VIPER to conduct the first-ever resource mapping on any other celestial body. mission,” NASA officials wrote in the mission description. “The Moon's first resource map will be an important step forward for NASA's Artemis mission to establish a long-term presence on the Moon.”

Meanwhile, the shoebox-sized CubeRover will embark on a demonstration mission supported by CSA's Lunar Exploration Acceleration Program. The small spacecraft will deploy after VIPER and belay from Griffin to the lunar soil on a cable.

CubeRover operates on the surface for one lunar day, or about two Earth weeks. If all goes to plan, it will conduct communications tests with Griffin, test its ability to navigate in the lander's shadow and handle extreme heat, and demonstrate the Spacefarer operational platform's capabilities for the first time on the moon. I plan to.

And Astrobotic says this first mission is just the beginning for CubeRover. Wheeled robots can be scaled up to accommodate larger payloads. Future versions could carry scientific and other equipment around the moon and keep it operational for more than a year, said Mike Provenzano, Astrobotic's vice president of advanced development programs.

“We are really excited about the opportunities this will enable. [lunar business] It’s an ecosystem,” Provenzano said at a press conference Monday.

Astrobotic's Griffin lunar lander will deploy NASA's VIPER rover to Mons Mouton, a flat mountain adjacent to the western rim of Norville Crater. (Image credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio)

Griffin-1 is not Astrobotic's first lunar mission. The company's small Peregrine lunar module launched on January 8th on the debut launch of United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan Centaur rocket.

The launch went well, but Peregrine encountered a problem with its propulsion system shortly after deploying from Vulcan Centaur's upper stage. This problem doomed the lander's planned lunar mission, which was also funded by CLPS. The Astrobots would ultimately lead Peregrine to controlled destruction in Earth's atmosphere on January 18th.

Peregrine brought down 20 payloads, including Iris, a CubeRover-like robot developed by students at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

In addition to VIPER and CubeRover, Astrobotic has revealed several other payloads that will fly on Griffin-1. For example, the European Space Agency's LandCam-X landing camera system and NASA laser retroreflector are also planned. More payloads could be announced in the coming weeks and months, company representatives said Monday.

